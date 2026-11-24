With the 40th anniversary of Survivor Series on the horizon, superstars had war on their minds on the Nov. 23 episode of WWE RAW.

Oba Femi issued a daunting ultimatum to The Vision, and a massive brawl between 946 and The Bloodline carried on even after RAW went off the air.

Plus, former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins returned from a 113-day absence to become the fifth and final member of Team USA at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Let’s recap the explosive episode of RAW in Wichita, Kansas:

Seth Rollins Joins Team USA For Survivor Series

For the first time since his championship bout with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, Seth Rollins appeared on WWE programming in his return to RAW on Monday night.

Cody Rhodes, who is billed as the captain of Team USA, revealed Rollins as the fifth member of the Survivor Series team. Rollins’ surprise entry visibly irked CM Punk, but the Second City Saint told Rhodes that he will begrudgingly remain on the team alongside The Visionary.

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Punk and Rollins have a long-running feud that includes Steel Cage matches, Money in the Bank cash-ins and moments of betrayal at WrestleMania.

It will be interesting to see whether the two competitors can set their differences aside for the betterment of Team USA at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Oba Femi Offers The Vision Grace (or Destruction)

Mercy is defined as “leniency or forgiveness shown towards someone who is in distress or who you have the power to punish,” according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

This means those who extend mercy carry positions of authority, while those who receive it are usually vulnerable.

Oba Femi, the self-proclaimed Bringer of War, is arguably WWE’s apex predator, and the in-ring chain of command doesn’t go much higher than The Ruler.

Femi, the reigning King of the Ring, extended what he called “mercy” to The Vision in an ultimatum. Femi instructed the group to “stand down” or suffer his wrath, which he says could dissolve the faction altogether.

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946 and The Bloodline Wage War in Wichita

The ongoing feud between 946 and The Bloodline is leaving a trail of destruction in its wake to Survivor Series: WarGames.

To call it the most explosive feud in WWE would be an understatement. The heated rivalry between the two sides has resulted in several hospitalizations, car crashes and bare-knuckle brawls.

On Monday night, another fight erupted between the two groups, and they continued trading blows even after RAW went off the air.

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During the melee in the show’s closing segment, Royce Keys and Roman Reigns fought to a standstill, and Jacob Fatu laid waste to Lucien Price and Bronco Nima before RAW went off the air.

After seeing how chaotic this feud has been over the last few weeks, one can only imagine how much carnage is in store when they meet inside the dual ring, caged structure at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Survivor Series: WarGames will emanate live from Houston on Saturday, Nov. 23, at Daikin Park.

WWE alumni The Rock and John Cena will both appear at the anniversary edition of WWE’s fall classic.

Other RAW highlights include Sol Ruca and Lyra Valkyria rising as new threats to Iyo Sky’s Women’s Intercontinental Championship and WWE unveiling its new announcer challenge.

Longtime WWE broadcaster Michael Cole announced on RAW that WWE is holding a TikTok contest where fans can win the opportunity to announce a match alongside himself and Corey Graves.

To enter the sweepstakes, fans must upload an audition tape on TikTok with the hashtag #WWEAnnouncer by midnight on Monday.