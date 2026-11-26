LeBron James revealed what he loves most about The Rock ahead of the pro wrestler-turned-actor’s WWE return at Survivor Series.

This year’s Survivor Series will celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Rock’s in-ring debut at the same event. It will also mark his first WWE appearance since last February, when he played a role in John Cena‘s heel turn.

The Rock, whose real name is Dwayne Johnson, has been busy with his film career. However, he revealed that he delayed his upcoming Jumanji: Open World press obligations so he could appear at Survivor Series.

James, an NBA legend and current Philadelphia 76ers star, has been open about being a pro wrestling fan growing up. He took a moment to congratulate The Rock on his success both in the ring and in Hollywood.

LeBron James Reveals What He Loves Most About WWE Legend Ahead of Survivor Series

LeBron James was speaking with reporters when a question about The Rock’s return at Survivor Series came up. While it seemed like James was caught off guard, he acknowledged the impact The Rock had.

James revealed that he and the WWE legend have a strong mutual respect for each other. He also sneaked in a dig at their mutual friend Kevin Hart.

“I wouldn’t say I have a favorite Rock moment, but he’s an unbelievable person. I have sort of a relationship with him. It’s always mutual respect every time I see him. I know what he’s done for the wrestling community. And I grew up a big-time wrestling fan when it was WWF,” James said during a scrum that was posted to WWE’s official X account.

He continued:

“There was a few of the wrestlers later on when it became WWE. Him being one of them and Stone Cold [Steve] Austin being another one, and a couple of others. But I mean, it’s amazing. His career, what he’s been able to do not only inside the ring but also transforming that into the acting world as well. And I love the fact that he always beats up on my little friend Kevin Hart. I love that, that’s my favorite part about it all,” James said.

The Rock Opens Up About the 30th Anniversary of His Debut

The Rock recently opened up about the 30th anniversary of his WWE debut being celebrated at Survivor Series. He spoke candidly about his pro wrestling journey and noted that he looks back fondly on his career.

“I can’t wait to go back and see that WWE Universe. And truly, I mean this and I’m going to tell them this live, I would not be in the position I am today had it not been for the University of Miami, had it not been for the WWE Universe, I would not be who I am today,” he told ESPN.