Buddy Matthews has been on the shelf for awhile, and it doesn’t appear he’s returning anytime soon.

The 38-year-old Aussie is known as one of the most unique and athletic wrestlers when he’s healthy inside a ring. The 5-foot-11, 225-pound Matthews combines his background in extreme sports –bungee jumping and rock climbing for example — with his actual athleticism.

However, he’s been sidelined with a severe ankle injury since February of 2025, an injury that was only supposed to sideline him for the calendar year of 2025 at the very latest. However, setbacks and another surgery have left his return date up in the air.

After being cleared to return in August of 2026, Matthews — who is speaking on behalf of KingWins — said he’s now aiming to make his return in the next calendar year rather than the end of this year.

“I’d say this year has gone so quickly,” Matthews told Heavy Sports. “We’re going to be out of the year in the next four or five weeks, especially with the holidays coming up. I don’t want to force it or rush anything. I’ve lost the better part of two years to this. When I return, I want it to mean something. I want it to be special, and I want it to be right.”

Buddy Matthews on His Objective When He Returns: ‘Leave a Mark’

Matthews has been involved with some intense back-and-forth matches with some of the most athletic wrestlers in AEW and WWE in recent years, including the Young Bucks, Will Ospreay and Aleister Black. Matthews made it clear he wants to “leave a mark.” He previously held the AEW World Trios Championship with Brody King and Malakai Black (Aleister Black).

“When I come back, I’m not coming back to do the same things I was doing before,” said Matthews. “I have two years to make up, so when I return, I’m coming back to leave a mark.”

Buddy Matthews Gives Update on Rhea Ripley’s Return

Matthews is also best known for his marriage to Rhea Ripley, one of the most popular superstars in the WWE. She’s a four-time women’s champion and is also sidelined with her own injury, having suffered a torn meniscus at Clash in Italy back in May.

He indicated that her return is getting closer after undergoing surgery in August of 2026.

“She [Rhea Ripley] is doing well,” said Matthews. “This was probably the first surgery she’s ever had, so it caught her a little off guard. Her pain tolerance is like no other, and her work ethic puts me to shame. She puts anyone else to shame when it comes to work ethic. To actually see her have to stop and recover from something was new to both her and me. She’s getting there every day and getting stronger. She was in the gym 12 hours after surgery doing upper body. That 12 hours off was as long as she could go!

“She’s working really, really hard, and she’ll be back sooner rather than later too,” Matthews continued. “When she comes back, she’s a one-of-one. She’s going to make a mark, and I feel wrestling is better with her in it.”