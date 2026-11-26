Cody Rhodes knew he was risking life and limb when he stepped into the squared circle with The Viper, Randy Orton, at WrestleMania 42.

Orton has sent many wrestlers on an involuntary vacation with his patented punt kick, which often results in concussions or other head injuries.

During an appearance Wednesday on the 7 PM in Brooklyn podcast, Rhodes explained how damaging a Randy Orton punt is and why he believed the revered kick could lead to a lengthy in-ring absence.

Play

“We’ve had moves like the Tombstone or the old-school piledriver where… there have been more real injuries than what is acceptable in the wrestling space. With the punt, it’s just a straight kick to the head,” Rhodes began.

“They banned it because there wasn’t a way [for opponents to protect themselves properly]. It’s just a very dangerous move,” he added.

Rhodes, half-joking, admitted he thought getting punted would result in a months-long absence.

“I thought I was getting some time off. Put me away!” Rhodes quipped about taking the punt at WrestleMania. “I thought I was getting time off. Fast forward, I was on the show the next night. I thought I was getting a good three months [off].”

Although it wasn’t enough to sideline him for an extended period, Rhodes did suffer a broken orbital bone after Orton’s vicious punt at WrestleMania 42.

Play

The American Nightmare is the latest in a long line of WWE talent brutalized by Orton’s punt.

Previously, RVD and Vince McMahon suffered concussions after the devastating blow. He also flattened Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and John Cena with the same maneuver.

Cody Rhodes Got Revenge at Crown Jewel

Sometimes the hunter becomes the hunted. In the case of Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, the punter became the punted.

During their Last Man Standing match at Crown Jewel, Rhodes gave Orton a taste of his own medicine. After years of torment, Rhodes punted Orton in the skull, a receipt The Viper will never forget.

Play

Orton has been absent from WWE programming since he was punted on Nov. 7 by his pupil-turned-rival.

However, the Legend Killer said on X (formerly Twitter) that the WWE Universe hasn’t seen the last of him yet.

“Whether it’s sooner, or later, I’ll be back. Guaranteed. WWE is my home away from home. I still have more to do, and until I am unable, I will continue to keep doing it,” Orton wrote.

Whenever he does return, Rhodes may want to keep his head on a swivel.

Will Cody Rhodes Revive the Punt Kick?

Cody Rhodes’ rogue assault on Orton may not be the last time we see the American Nightmare kick someone’s head off their shoulders.

Rhodes revealed that he may use the previously banned move more often in future matches.

“It’s something I can have in my arsenal now. I don’t think Randy Orton will be the only person who is on the receiving end of a punt kick from me. I think it’s something to take forward. I got it from the best at it, so I gotta keep it going,” Rhodes said on 7 PM in Brooklyn.