Ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames, WWE star LA Knight had a personal request to fans on social media.

In a post on Saturday, Knight confirmed his breakup with his longtime partner last year. He also pleaded with the WWE Universe to respect her ex-girlfriend’s privacy amid issues involving Nikki Bella.

“I’m a single man,” Knight said via Fox News. “I’m not married. I’ve never been married. I was in a long-term relationship. That relationship ended in July of 2025. … When my relationship broke up, I did not see a need to make an announcement to the world that it had ended.”

“There are real people behind here, and when people are now taking this to my former girlfriend and doing things like that, she didn’t sign up to be a public figure,” The Megastar added. “So, that’s all out of bounds. You gotta respect that boundary. You gotta realize there’s a potential to hurt real people when you’re doing things like that.”

Knight also told his fans they could speculate about his relationship all they want, but they don’t have to hound his former partner for information.

What Happened Between LA Knight and Nikki Bella?

Earlier this month, Nikki Bella shared flirty messages between her and LA Knight. It quickly blew up and went viral, which led to some die-hard wrestling fans calling out the Hall of Famer for flirting with a man who was in a relationship.

Nikki revealed on a recent episode of “The Nikki and Brie Show” that she had to apologize to Knight for being dragged into unwanted controversy.

“Don’t get me wrong, I was flirting,” Nikki said via Sportskeeda. “But after all that went viral, I had to DM him and be like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I’m so sorry if you have a girlfriend.’ Because everyone was saying that, and I go, and then I found out he wasn’t. We both are single. It was fun. That’s it. But I don’t even have the guy’s number.”

The Hall of Famer was previously in a long-term relationship with John Cena from 2012 to 2018. She was then married to Artem Chigvintsev from 2022 to 2024, and they have a son together.

LA Knight to Represent Team USA

Last week on WWE Raw, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk wanted to add LA Knight as the fourth member of Team USA for their match against Team Mexico at Survivor Series: WarGames.

The Miz wanted the spot, so he faced The Megastar to determine the next member of Team USA.

Despite interference from Kit Wilson, Knight prevailed after hitting The Miz with the BFT for the win.

Survivor Series is scheduled for Saturday, November 28, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.