WWE fans won’t be seeing Stone Cold Steve Austin hit the Stunner on anyone anytime soon.

Speaking to Ryan Gaydos of OutKick Dropkick, Austin was asked if he has plenty of Stunners to give amid The Rock‘s return at Survivor Series: WarGames in Houston, Texas.

“To answer your question, yeah, I’ve got a stunner for somebody,” Austin replied.

However, The Texas Rattlesnake is not planning on giving it out anytime soon, so the current WWE superstars have a chance to shine.

“You gotta remember, well, at least in my head, my time was way back then, whenever it was, and the time now is for these kids and the men and women that are running up down the road right now doing it, it’s their time,” Austin said. “So, if I can go out there and be some salt and pepper on their steak, that’s cool. But I don’t need to go out there and hog up a bunch of TV time trying to get myself back over or anything like that because it’s their time.”

Austin last appeared on WWE television at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada, last year. He announced the attendance for Night 2, though he was caught in some controversy afterward when he crashed his ATV on the barricade.

Nevertheless, Austin is not in a hurry to get back into the ring. He will be turning 62 years old on December 18, plus he has been busy with off-road racing.

Steve Austin’s Last WWE Match

After 19 years, Stone Cold Steve Austin had his first match at WrestleMania 38 against Kevin Owens.

Austin answered Owens’ challenge in the main event segment, with the WWE legend returning to the ring and coming out of retirement after nearly two decades.

It was a No Holds Barred match, with Austin even taking a hard suplex bump on the concrete floor. The Hall of Famer earned the win after hitting the Stone Cold Stunner on Owens.

Play

Steve Austin Makes Surprising Revelation About Return Match

In the same interview with OutKick Dropkick, Steve Austin revealed that he barely trained for his in-ring return in 2022.

“I had that one match with Kevin Owens a couple of years ago, and I didn’t get a chance to practice in a ring, didn’t really have a whole lot of wind,” Austin said. “I wasn’t really in good shape, didn’t have any timing, because it’s been 19 years.”

Despite being somewhat unprepared, Austin and Owens delivered one of the most memorable matches in WrestleMania history.