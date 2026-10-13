Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United Injury Update Today: Six Stars Missing as Carrick Faces Selection Crisis

Manchester United face a major injury setback ahead of their Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid, with six players ruled out of the trip to Spain.

Manager Michael Carrick confirmed the absences on Monday, leaving United without several first-team options for Tuesday’s meeting at the Metropolitano.

Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo picked up injuries during Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur, while Benjamin Sesko continues to deal with a shin problem. Noussair Mazraoui and Patrick Dorgu also remain unavailable after suffering injuries on international duty.

Manuel Ugarte completes the list as he continues his recovery from knee surgery. The absences leave Carrick with fewer choices across defense, midfield and attack as United look to secure a positive result in the Champions League league phase.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United Injury News: Six Players Out

Shaw and Mainoo are among the most notable absentees after the draw against Tottenham. Shaw left the pitch in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time, while Mainoo completed the match but failed to train on Monday morning.

Speaking after arriving in Spain, Carrick said the pair “picked up issues in the game on Saturday.” He added: “At the moment, they are not ready for the game tomorrow.”

Sesko also misses the Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United fixture as the striker continues to manage a shin injury. Carrick explained that the problem affects a similar area to a previous injury, although it is not the same issue.

“We’re still working through it a little bit to see how long the issue will be,” Carrick said. “Sometimes things get thrown up and the body does certain things. We’ve got to react to that and try to get him back as quickly as we can.”

Mazraoui remains unavailable after picking up a knock while representing Morocco. Carrick described the defender as “not quite right.” Dorgu suffered an injury while on international duty with Denmark and is expected to miss several weeks.

Ugarte is also absent as he continues his rehabilitation following knee surgery. His recovery has kept him away from recent training sessions at Carrington.

Manchester United Team News: Carrick Gets Boost From Returning Players

Despite the six absences, Carrick believes Manchester United have enough players available for the Champions League contest. Amad returned to action against Tottenham after an extended absence, while Matthijs de Ligt traveled with the squad following a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Goalkeeper Tom Heaton has also returned to training, giving United another option in goal. Academy defender Dan Armer joined the traveling party for experience.

Carrick must now decide how to arrange his remaining options against Atletico Madrid. United may need more from their available defenders and midfielders, particularly with Shaw, Mainoo, Mazraoui, Dorgu and Ugarte missing from the squad.

Carlos Baleba could also get more minutes after making his debut from the bench against Tottenham. However, Carrick’s final selection will determine how United approach the demanding away fixture.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United: Latest Team News and Champions League Form

Atletico Madrid reportedly have no injury concerns ahead of the match and will field their full squad. The Spanish side have also enjoyed a strong run in La Liga, placing pressure on United to deliver a positive performance in Madrid.

Manchester United opened their European campaign with a victory over Sabah but have since drawn against Fulham and Tottenham. The result against Atletico Madrid therefore carries added importance as the Champions League league phase continues.

Atletico Madrid’s pressing and physical approach will test United’s remaining defensive and midfield options. Carrick must find a way to manage the six absences while keeping his side competitive in both domestic and European football.

United will also monitor Sesko’s recovery and the expected length of Dorgu’s absence in the coming weeks. For now, their immediate priority is the trip to the Metropolitano, where Carrick must work with his available players to overcome Atletico Madrid and strengthen United’s Champions League position.