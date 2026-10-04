Cavan Sullivan USMNT Record: Teen’s Audacious Chip Floors Mexico

Cavan Sullivan needed only a few seconds and one outrageous piece of skill to rewrite the USMNT record books again. On Saturday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the 17-year-old produced a moment American soccer fans will replay for years. In the 62nd minute of a chaotic 3-0 win over Mexico in the 80th all-time meeting between the two rivals, Sullivan intercepted a poor clearance attempt from goalkeeper Raúl Rangel and, from roughly 30 yards out, delicately chipped the stranded keeper. The ball floated into the empty net. At 17 years and five days old, Sullivan became the youngest player ever to score for the United States men’s national team, a record that had belonged to someone else just four days earlier.

Cavan Sullivan Breaks USMNT Scoring Record vs. Mexico

The goal was pure instinct and composure. Sullivan read Rangel’s attempted clearance, stepped in, and immediately looked up rather than taking a touch. Instead of a low shot or a pass, he chose the most audacious option available, and the chip was perfectly weighted. He sprinted to the corner flag, where teammates mobbed him. “This is what you dream of,” Sullivan said afterward. “I’ve manifested this not just these past couple days, but my whole life. The celebration, every bit of it. This is a special moment for me and my family. Most importantly, for the team, a great win and an awesome environment to do it in.” Mauricio Pochettino gave him a long hug on the sideline when he was subbed off a few minutes later.

What makes the moment even more remarkable is how short-lived the previous record had been. Just four days earlier, Mathis Albert became the youngest USMNT goalscorer with his strike against Chile at 17 years and 131 days. Sullivan erased that mark almost as soon as it was set. Before Albert, the record had belonged to Christian Pulisic since 2016. Separately, Sullivan’s senior debut last week, his third international appearance overall, already made him the youngest player to start a game for the USMNT since Freddy Adu in 2006.

A Rivalry Game That Got Chaotic

The game was anything but a one-sided rout. Mexico actually controlled large stretches early, holding more than 60% possession and out-shooting the Americans 5-2 before mistakes started piling up. Julian Hall, another teenager, opened the scoring in the 28th minute off a defensive error, his third goal in three straight USMNT appearances after also scoring against Peru and Chile the week before. Mexico’s night then fell apart: halftime substitute Mateo Chávez fouled Yunus Musah, exchanged words with several U.S. players, and slapped Sebastian Berhalter in the face, earning a straight red card in the 67th minute. Malik Tillman punished the short-handed visitors with a third goal in the 85th minute off another sloppy Mexican back-pass.

What’s Next for the Teenager From Philadelphia

Sullivan’s rise has been remarkably fast for a Philadelphia Union product who made MLS history at 14 years and 293 days old as the league’s youngest-ever player. He already has a pre-arranged deal in place to join Manchester City once he turns 18 in September 2027, not just a transfer rumor but a signed agreement City struck years ago as part of his development pathway. For Pochettino’s side, a night like this, beating Mexico with teenagers scoring the goals and setting records, sends a clear message about the talent pipeline heading toward 2030. Seventeen years and five days old. A chip from 30 yards. A rivalry win on home soil. Cavan Sullivan didn’t just score a goal on Saturday night. He announced himself as the newest face of American soccer’s next generation.