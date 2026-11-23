Seven of the eight Big Ten Conference teams which qualified for the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship have advanced to the second round led by No. 1 seeds Michigan State and Ohio State.

All second-round matches for the 32 teams remaining will be held at campus sites Friday, with higher-seeded teams hosting. The three-week tournament will conclude with the 45th NCAA Women’s College Cup on Dec. 10 and 13 in Cary, N.C.

MSU, OSU and Purdue are conference teams hosting second-round matches. UCLA, Michigan, Washington and Wisconsin are on the road.

Michigan State (16-4-2) easily won its first-round match against visiting Central Connecticut State, 7-0, on Saturday afternoon at DeMartin Stadium. The Spartans were led by Kennedy Bell, Bella Najera and LJ Pearcy – who each scored two goals. The MSU defense allowed just one shot attempt. The seven goals are a season high, topping the five scored in a shutout win at Southern Cal on Sept. 10.

With Saturday’s win, Michigan State’s next opponent is Xavier (14-3-4), which topped Oklahoma, 3-2, in its first-round match. The Musketeers and Spartans will kick off Friday at 6 p.m. (ET).

UCLA, Michigan State Could Meet in Round 3

Fifth-seeded UCLA (13-5-2), two-time national champions, could be headed toward a third-round pairing with Michigan State. The Bruins easily bested Quinnipiac, 4-0, in the first round and next will face fourth-seeded Kansas (14-5-2), which earned its spot in Round 2 with a 3-2 overtime win over Oral Roberts. UCLA, making its 11th straight tourney appearance, and Kansas will kick off Friday at 3 p.m. (ET).

Ohio State, now 16-2-1, was not seriously challenged in a 4-1 first-round win over Lipscomb. Amanda Schlueter scored two goals for the Buckeyes and assisted on the other two. Goalkeeper Peighton Northrup stopped five of Lipscomb’s six shots on goal. Ohio State’s next opponent is Tennessee (8-5-4), a 3-2 first-round winner over Liberty. Match time is 6 p.m. (ET) Friday.

With an eye on a potential third-round match against Ohio State, fourth-seeded Purdue (18-2-3) defeated first-time participant Southern Illinois, 4-0, to begin its eighth tournament trek and first since 2021. The Boilermakers are coming off their first Big Ten Tournament title since 2007 and will host Houston (12-5-4) on Friday at 3 p.m. (ET). Second-round wins would match Ohio State and Purdue in next week’s third round in Columbus.

Sixth-seeded Michigan (9-6-5) defeated in-state opponent Western Michigan, 2-0, and travels to North Carolina for its second-round match against Duke (11-3-5) Friday at 2 p.m. (ET). The third-seeded Blue Devils topped North Carolina-Wilmington, 3-1, in their opener. This quadrant includes Washington (13-3-4), which got a road win over Auburn this past weekend. The Huskies will face top-seeded North Carolina (18-2-0) on Friday at 6 p.m. (ET).

Wisconsin Stays Alive With Upset Win

Wisconsin (12-4-5) kept its tournament hopes alive with a 2-1 upset victory over No. 8 Louisville in the first round. The Badgers’ next opponent will be Vanderbilt (17-1-1), the top seed in its quadrant. The Commodores easily advanced with a 5-0 win over Tennessee-Martin. Match time Friday is 6 p.m. (ET).

Of the eight Big Ten teams that qualified, only Penn State failed to advance past the first round. The Nittany Lions (9-5-5) were beaten by Villanova, 1-0 in overtime.

Defending national champion Florida State (10-4-3) began tournament play with a 4-1 win over Central Florida. The fifth-seeded Seminoles will travel to South Carolina (16-2-3) for a 3 p.m. (ET) kickoff Friday.

All third-round matches will be played Nov. 30 with quarterfinals Dec. 5. All matches through the first four rounds of the tournament are being streamed live on ESPN+.