Son Heung-Min has backed Thomas Muller’s claim that the MLS has a lack of pressure due to no fear of relegation.

The LAFC star agreed with the German’s comments last week about the “careless” style of play in the USA.

Muller, a former Bayern Munich and Germany icon, believes there is no fear of losing as there is a lack of serious consequences at the end of the season.

The MLS does not have a promotion or relegation system, and as a result, Muller refused to compare the division to the Premier League – seen as the best league in the world – because of that.

“There is no relegation. There is no big pressure,” Muller said.

Son agrees with that statement, having spent much of his career in England himself.

The South Korean forward moved to the MLS in 2025 after nearly a decade at Tottenham Hotspur, and he claimed Muller was completely correct in his assessment.

Son-Heung Min Says There Is ‘Less Pressure’ In MLS

“The MLS is getting big, big name players are coming to the MLS but sometimes you feel there’s less pressure because there isn’t relegation,” Son said.

“I can’t control that but I’m enjoying this league…But I think Thomas was spot on.

“I thoroughly agree. He had an amazing career in the Bundesliga and he feels he’s right to say it.

“I was in the Premier League – every week, it’s the biggest pressure.

“If you’re not performing, if you’re not playing well, if your team starts struggling or is in the bottom half of the table then you’re having a difficult time.

“I think it makes it more fun. I want the best for the MLS, so maybe they can look into it and do something.”

Thomas Muller Sparks Debate Over MLS Standards

Muller is the most decorated German player of all time, a World Cup, Champions League and Bundesliga winner.

But his comments sparked a furious reaction from some major MLS fans, who have been part of the division’s rise in recent years.

“[In Europe with relegation] The players have maybe no contracts for next year when you go down, so the playing style changes,” he said.

“When you play a bottom of the league team in Europe they fight for their lives.

“And sometimes I have the feeling, because of the [MLS] system, the playing style is a little bit more, let’s say, optimistic, or careless, defensively.

“So a little bit, just a little bit more, the French would say, laissez faire.

“That’s maybe good for seeing some nice offensive plays when the games are opening up. When I compare it I see sometimes really, really good individual actions in players.

“What I miss sometimes is maybe the consistency, the good and the bad, the gap is bigger.

“[In MLS] There is, oh yeah, we do a rebuild,” he said. “Nobody is happy to lose but it’s totally different when you fight for getting relegated.

“Maybe yeah, you lose budget for the next year, the whole club. You lose people working at the club when the budget changes. It’s totally different for fans.”