Four of the seven Big Ten Conference teams that qualified for the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Championship have advanced to the third round led by defending national champion Washington and No. 1 seed Indiana.

The fifth-seeded Huskies and top-seeded Hoosiers will clash in Bloomington, Ind., on Sunday night. Remaining Big Ten teams still alive are UCLA and Wisconsin, each a No. 4 seed in its respective quadrant. They’ll play road matches this coming weekend. Maryland, Rutgers and Michigan State were all eliminated in the second round after earning first-round byes.

All third-round matches for the 16 teams remaining will be played at campus sites Saturday or Sunday of Thanksgiving weekend, with higher-seeded teams hosting. The three-week tournament will conclude with the 68th NCAA Men’s College Cup on Dec. 11 and 14 in Cary, N.C.

Washington Posts Back-to-Back Shutouts

In defense of its 2025 national championship, Washington (12-4-5) is riding wins over Cleveland State and West Virginia into its Sunday showdown at Indiana (16-1-4). The Huskies posted shutouts in each of their first two tournament games. After eliminating Cleveland State, they beat West Virginia, 1-0 in double overtime, to advance to next weekend’s showdown in Bloomington. Jake Goetting’s goal in the 103rd minute was the difference, the first allowed by West Virginia since Oct. 9.

Indiana won both the Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles. The Hoosiers claimed the No. 3 overall seed among the 48 teams when the field was set last week, behind only Georgetown and SMU. Their lone loss this season came Oct. 16 at Rutgers, 1-0. Sunday’s meeting against Washington, scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. (ET), is a rematch of this year’s Big Ten Tournament championship, won by Indiana, 3-2, in a penalty kick shootout.

UCLA (10-4-5) was among the six Big Ten teams with first-round byes and opened the tournament Sunday with a 2-1 win over Omaha. Georgetown (16-2-2) will provide the Bruins’ opposition in Saturday’s third-round match that kicks off at 5 p.m. (ET). The Hoyas advanced with a 3-1 win over Syracuse.

Wisconsin to Face Powerhouse SMU

Wisconsin (11-3-4) took down Charlotte, 2-0, in Sunday’s second-round match and in the process, earned a trip to Dallas to face SMU, the bracket’s second overall seed. The Mustangs blanked Bryant, 2-0, to earn their place in Saturday’s match, which starts at 7 p.m. (ET).

Maryland, Rutgers and Michigan State were all seeded fourth or higher in their respective quadrants, but the home-field advantage did not benefit any of them. The Terps were beaten, 2-1, by unseeded North Carolina State. Rutgers lost to sixth-seeded Cornell, 2-1 in overtime. And Michigan State was defeated by No. 5 seed Marshall in an overtime penalty kick shootout.

Following this coming weekend’s third-round matches, the quarterfinals will be played at Campus sites Dec. 4/5, hosted by the higher seeds.