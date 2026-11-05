Celtic vs Besiktas Today: Europa League Preview, Team News & TV Info

Celtic desperately need a European response on Thursday, but they face an opponent arriving in Glasgow with a very different outlook. Beşiktaş are unbeaten after three Europa League matches, while Martin O’Neill’s side have yet to collect a single point. The pressure is mounting at Celtic Park, and the Europa League meeting offers the Hoops a chance to revive their campaign. Here’s the latest team news, probable lineups and how to watch.

Celtic vs Besiktas Preview

Celtic have endured a miserable start to the Europa League league phase, losing to Ferencváros, Benfica and Celta Vigo in their opening three matches. They have scored just three goals and conceded nine, leaving them 35th in the 36-team standings. Their problems continued on Sunday with a 2-0 defeat away to Falkirk, adding to the pressure ahead of this crucial home fixture.

Beşiktaş have collected seven points and sit eighth after beating Marseille 4-1, winning 3-2 at Hoffenheim and drawing 2-2 with Crystal Palace. Vincenzo Italiano’s side have been far more convincing in Europe than Celtic, although their domestic form has not been quite as consistent. They also have a dangerous forward line, with Dušan Vlahović leading the attack.

Celtic cannot afford another slow start. A fourth consecutive European defeat would leave their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds in serious danger, while Beşiktaş have an opportunity to strengthen their position among the league phase’s leading teams.

Celtic Team News

Alistair Johnston remains out with a hamstring injury, while Yang Hyun-jun is also unlikely to be ready after missing several matches. Kieran Tierney picked up a knock against Falkirk and will be assessed before kickoff, although he has trained and could still feature. Cameron Carter-Vickers is available again after returning against Falkirk, giving O’Neill another option in central defence.

There is also an important European restriction: Jota cannot play because he was not included in Celtic’s Europa League squad. Sam Johnstone is expected to start in goal, with Colby Donovan, Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales and Tierney the likely defensive choices if the left-back is fit. Callum McGregor should anchor midfield alongside Arne Engels or Paulo Bernardo, while Benjamin Nygren, Sebastian Tounekti and Haissem Hassan are candidates to support striker Kasper Høgh. The latest Celtic injury and selection update provides the clearest picture of O’Neill’s options.

Besiktas Team News

Beşiktaş will be without Orkun Kökçü, who is recovering from a heel injury, and Fabio Miretti, who has a shoulder problem. Ümit Akdağ is suspended after his red card against Crystal Palace. Václav Černý has recovered from a knee issue and is available, while the club will assess other fitness concerns before the match.

Alexander Nübel is expected to start in goal behind a defence of Amir Murillo, Emmanuel Agbadou, Emirhan Topçu and Rıdvan Yılmaz. Wilfred Ndidi should provide the defensive protection in midfield, with Salih Özcan and Orkun Kökçü’s absence likely to require a reshuffle. Černý, Milot Rashica and Ernest Muçi are among the attacking options supporting Vlahović, who has been a major threat domestically. Leandro Trossard is another option in the attacking line.

Probable Lineups

Celtic (4-2-3-1): Johnstone; Donovan, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Tierney; McGregor, Engels; Hassan, Nygren, Tounekti; Høgh.

Beşiktaş (4-1-4-1): Nübel; Murillo, Agbadou, Topçu, Yılmaz; Ndidi; Černý, Özcan, Olaitan, Trossard; Vlahović.

How to Watch Celtic vs Besiktas Today

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Kick-off is at 8 p.m. UK / 9 p.m. CET / 3:00pm ET on Thursday, November 5, at Celtic Park in Glasgow.