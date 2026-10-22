Celtic vs. Celta Vigo Lineup Today: Confirmed Team News, Starting XI & TV info

Celtic could hardly have picked a better time to rediscover their scoring touch — but now they need to take it into Europe. Martin O’Neill’s side demolished Hearts 7-1 on Sunday, yet they have lost both of their opening Europa League matches and cannot afford another setback at Celtic Park. Celta Vigo arrive in Glasgow with the same problem: two European defeats and no points on the board.

The Celtic vs Celta Vigo lineups will be a major talking point ahead of Thursday’s meeting, with both managers facing selection questions and several important players unavailable. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET) as the teams meet in the UEFA Europa League league phase. Here is the latest team news, projected starting XI and how to watch the match live.

Celtic vs. Celta Vigo: Team News and Injury Updates

Celtic have received some encouraging news, but it will not solve all of O’Neill’s defensive problems. Cameron Carter-Vickers and Alistair Johnston have returned to training, although neither is expected to feature against Celta. Auston Trusty is also set to miss the game because of a private matter, leaving O’Neill with decisions to make at the back. Winger Yang Hyun-jun remains unavailable, while Jota cannot play because he was left out of Celtic’s Europa League squad. The latest details came from Celtic’s official team update.

There is better news concerning Callum Osmand, who came off at halftime against Hearts as a precaution and is expected to be available. Oliver Sørensen has also returned to Scotland and should be in contention. Camilo Durán will be one to watch after scoring during the 7-1 rout and enjoying an impressive season so far. Celtic need to carry that attacking confidence into Europe, where defeats to Ferencváros and Benfica have left them playing catch-up.

Celta Vigo have injury concerns of their own. Former Celtic defender Carl Starfelt is expected to miss out, as are Borja Iglesias, Miguel Román, Jones El-Abdellaoui and Pablo Durán. Ferran Jutglà is expected to lead the attack, with Ilaix Moriba and Hugo Álvarez among the players likely to feature. Celta beat Alavés 2-1 at the weekend, but their European campaign has begun with defeats to Omonia and Juventus. The visitors will be looking to turn their domestic momentum into a first Europa League result.

Predicted Starting Lineups for Celtic vs. Celta Vigo

These are projected starting XIs, not confirmed lineups. The official teams are normally released around an hour before kickoff, and this section will be updated once they are announced.

Celtic (projected 4-2-3-1): Sinisalo; Donovan, Murray, Scales, Tierney; McGregor, Baur; Durán, Nygren, Tounekti; Høgh.

Celta Vigo (projected 3-4-3): Radu; Javi Rodríguez, Yoel Lago, Marcos Alonso; Javi Rueda, Moriba, Febas, Carreira; Hugo Álvarez, Jutglà, Swedberg.

Celtic’s biggest selection question is how O’Neill reshapes his defense without Carter-Vickers and Trusty. Dane Murray and Liam Scales are options in central defense, while Kieran Tierney provides experience on the left. Further forward, Benjamin Nygren could return to the starting group after Celtic’s emphatic domestic win, with Durán and Kasper Høgh offering attacking threats.

Celta’s three-man defense and wing-back system could test Celtic’s ability to control the wide areas. Jutglà’s movement up front, supported by Álvarez and Williot Swedberg, gives the visitors options in attack even with several players missing. The final selection will depend on how Claudio Giráldez balances his available squad after Sunday’s win.

How to Watch

The Europa League clash will be available on television and streaming services in several countries. Here is where to watch Thursday’s match.