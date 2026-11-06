Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Ballon d’Or Tribute After Retirement Announcement

France Football and L’Équipe, the organizers of the Ballon d’Or, announced a global initiative dedicated to Cristiano Ronaldo after the forward officially announced his retirement from the Portugal national team.

In a public message shared on their official channels, they called on international soccer fans to send letters paying tribute to the player’s career in his country’s shirt.

The initiative aims to gather messages from every continent, which will be published gradually on the Ballondor.com platform. The organizers stressed that the former Portugal captain’s impact transcends sport, describing his legacy as an inspiration rooted in discipline.

“Cristiano Ronaldo’s retirement from the Portugal national team is an extraordinary moment, one that moves millions of fans and the entire soccer world. We will keep sharing his stories, his emotions, and his tributes… giving their voices the place they deserve.”

“Together we will create something truly special, a collection of tributes that has already moved us enormously. Thank you for sharing your stories with us. Keep sending them.”

“In turn, the institutions behind the Ballon d’Or, a distinction Cristiano Ronaldo won five times, will maintain live coverage to collect fans’ experiences.”

Finally, they closed the call by echoing one of the Madeira native’s most remembered phrases: “And as Cristiano said: ‘Football belongs to the fans.'”

Cristiano Ronaldo to Get Portugal Farewell Match

Meanwhile, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) publicly said it intends to organize a tribute to recognize the career of one of the most important players in the country’s history.

Through a statement, the organization highlighted the leadership, commitment, and contributions of its former captain. It also made clear that it does not intend to let his departure happen without fan recognition: “The FPF refuses to let this farewell happen without the proper tribute,” the institution said.

The federation wants to take an active role in organizing an event that lets fans and the Portuguese people applaud and celebrate Cristiano once again.

The recognition would aim to match an international career that left extraordinary figures: 234 matches and 146 goals with the national team, plus titles such as Euro 2016 and the 2019 and 2025 Nations Leagues.