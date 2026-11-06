Cristiano Ronaldo to Get Portugal Farewell Match: The Latest

Without prior notice, and while serving an internal suspension, Cristiano Ronaldo announced his official retirement from the Portugal national team, meaning that after years of struggle and dedication, he will no longer wear his country’s shirt.

The Portuguese Football Federation regretted the “silent farewell” but reiterated that they parted on good terms with Ronaldo, so they plan to hold a farewell match.

Does Portugal Have a Date or Opponent in Mind for Cristiano Ronaldo Farewell?

After Ronaldo announced the end of his international career on Nov. 5, 2026, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) publicly said it intends to organize a tribute to recognize the career of one of the most important players in the country’s history.

Through a statement, the organization highlighted the leadership, commitment, and contributions of its former captain. It also made clear that it does not intend for his departure to happen without fan recognition: “The FPF refuses to let this farewell happen without the proper tribute,” the institution said.

The federation wants to take an active role in organizing an event that lets fans and the Portuguese people applaud and celebrate Cristiano once again.

The recognition would aim to match an international career that left extraordinary figures: 234 matches and 146 goals with the national team, plus titles such as Euro 2016 and the 2019 and 2025 Nations Leagues.

No Date or Opponent for the Cristiano Ronaldo Tribute

For now, the FPF has not revealed when the tribute will take place, where it will be held, or which national team will be the opponent. It also hasn’t confirmed whether it will be a special ceremony or a farewell friendly match.

Portugal intends to prevent its greatest reference from leaving without one last ovation from its people.