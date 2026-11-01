Diego Simeone Equals Historic La Liga Wins Record as Atleti Keep Rolling

Diego Simeone has matched one of the biggest records in Spanish soccer history — and he did it with the club he has called home for nearly 15 years. Atlético Madrid’s 2-0 victory at Levante on Saturday gave Simeone his 344th La Liga win, drawing him level with legendary former manager Luis Aragonés. The remarkable part? Simeone needed 191 fewer matches to reach the same total.

Simeone Matches an Atlético Legend

Aragonés, affectionately known as “El Sabio de Hortaleza,” remains one of the most important figures in Atlético Madrid history. He reached 344 La Liga victories across 757 matches and eight different clubs. Simeone has matched that total after just 565 league games — and every one of his wins has come in charge of Atlético.

The milestone adds another achievement to a managerial career that began at the club in December 2011. Simeone had already moved ahead of Aragonés in Atlético’s all-competition win record, with 479 victories in 813 official matches compared with Aragonés’ 308 in 612. He has also won eight trophies with the club, two more than his predecessor. The La Liga record, however, places him alongside Aragonés in the competition’s history, not just Atlético’s.

Seven Straight Wins Keep Atlético in the Title Race

The record arrived during another impressive stretch for Atlético. Goals from Alejandro Grimaldo in the 36th minute and Giuliano Simeone in the 62nd secured a 2-0 victory at Levante, extending the team’s La Liga winning streak to seven matches. Giuliano, the manager’s son, finished off a move created by Álex Baena to put the result beyond doubt.

The victory temporarily lifted Atlético above Barcelona and into first place, but the Catalans responded with a 6-1 win over Alavés later Saturday. Barcelona finished the weekend two points ahead of Simeone’s side, who remain firmly in the title race after a strong run of results. Atlético now have nine league wins from 11 matches, including five away from home — an area that has caused problems in previous seasons.

Simeone Gives Credit to Players and Staff

Simeone was typically reluctant to make the achievement about himself. After the Levante match, he described the record as something shared with the players who helped him reach it. “I feel it very little as my own. I feel it belongs to everyone,” he said.

He also remembered the people who gave him the opportunity to take charge, including Atlético chief executive Miguel Ángel Gil Marín and club president Enrique Cerezo. Simeone thanked the players and coaching staff who have been part of the journey, while making clear that his attention was already turning to the challenges ahead.

That is perhaps the most fitting part of the milestone. Simeone has built an era of remarkable consistency at Atlético, winning trophies and competing with Barcelona and Real Madrid without the constant managerial turnover that defines so much of modern soccer. He is now level with Aragonés at the top of the La Liga wins list. One more victory will give him the record outright.