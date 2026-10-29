Everton vs Newcastle Lineup Today: Confirmed Team News & Starting XI

Everton and Newcastle are one win away from an EFL Cup quarter-final trip to Fleetwood Town, the giant-killers who spectacularly dumped Arsenal out of the competition. With a last-eight place up for grabs and another meeting between these sides coming in the Premier League this weekend, both managers face tricky selection calls. Here’s the latest Everton vs Newcastle lineup news, including injuries, team updates and probable starting XIs.

Everton Team News and Injuries

Everton manager David Moyes is expected to be without defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who is following concussion protocols after missing the defeat at Arsenal. Jack Grealish is a doubt after illness kept him out of the same match, while Vitalii Mykolenko also needs to be assessed after going off injured against Arsenal. With a relatively small squad and a place in the quarter-finals at stake, Moyes may avoid making wholesale changes, although the cup tie offers opportunities for players who have not started regularly.

Michael Keane and Ainsley Maitland-Niles could feature in defense, while Hayden Hackney and Carlos Alcaraz are among the midfield options. Tyler Dibling is also in contention after impressing in an earlier round of the competition. Everton’s biggest concern is their lack of goals: they have scored only eight times in the Premier League this season, and back-to-back defeats without scoring have increased the pressure on their attacking players. Beto is expected to lead the line, with the home side needing a more effective performance in the final third if they are to book a trip to Fleetwood.

Newcastle Team News and Injuries

Newcastle manager Matthias Jaissle has his own selection concerns. Tino Livramento and goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen remain sidelined, while Lewis Miley is a doubt after picking up a knock. Matias Fernandez-Pardo is also uncertain to feature after illness.

There is better news for Newcastle in attack, where Harvey Barnes and William Osula both scored against Crystal Palace and are candidates to retain their places. Yoane Wissa could also start, while Anthony Elanga and Jacob Ramsey are options after returning from injury. Malick Thiaw and Sven Botman are competing for defensive places as Jaissle weighs the need to progress in the cup against another Premier League meeting with Everton just four days later. Newcastle have reached the quarter-finals in each of the last four seasons and will be keen to keep that run going.

Everton vs Newcastle Predicted Lineups

The clubs have not yet announced their official starting XIs. Based on the latest team news and predicted selections, these are the likely lineups:

Everton predicted lineup: Pickford; Maitland-Niles, Tarkowski, O’Brien, Garner; Armstrong, Hackney; Dibling, Dewsbury-Hall, George; Beto.

Newcastle predicted lineup: Pope; Dedic, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Willock, Gonzalez; Murphy, Wissa, Barnes; Osula.

Grealish’s fitness is one of the main late decisions for Moyes, while Miley’s availability could influence Newcastle’s midfield. Official lineups are usually released around an hour before kickoff.

Everton vs Newcastle takes place at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Thursday, October 29, with kickoff at 7:45 p.m. UK time (3:45 p.m. ET). U.S. viewers can watch on CBS Sports Golazo and Paramount+, while UK fans can follow the match on Sky Sports+.

The prize is a quarter-final away tie against Fleetwood, and with both clubs facing each other again in the league this weekend, neither manager will want to sacrifice cup progress—or leave his team short for the next meeting.