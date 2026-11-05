Getafe vs Brighton Today: Europa Conference League Preview, Team News & TV Info

Brighton travel to Spain on Thursday looking to extend an impressive European defensive record, but Getafe have found some momentum at just the right time. Fabian Hürzeler’s Brighton side have yet to concede in four European matches this season, while José Bordalás’ Getafe produced a dramatic comeback against Sevilla at the weekend. Here’s the latest Brighton and European football news, including team updates, probable lineups and how to watch.

Getafe vs Brighton Preview

Brighton have four points from their opening two Conference League league-phase matches, putting them ninth in the standings. They opened with a 4-0 victory over Kauno Žalgiris before drawing 0-0 away to Jablonec. Their European campaign has been particularly impressive defensively, with four clean sheets across the qualifying rounds and league phase. The Seagulls also arrive in Spain after a significant 1-0 Premier League victory over Manchester City at the Etihad.

Getafe have had a more difficult start, collecting just one point from a 1-1 draw with Universitatea Craiova before suffering a 5-2 home defeat to Lugano. They sit 30th in the 36-team table, but their domestic form has improved. After beating Lebrijana in the Copa del Rey, Bordalás’ side came from behind to defeat Sevilla 3-1, with Enes Ünal, Martín Satriano and Orel Mangala scoring in the second half.

This is Getafe’s first-ever Conference League campaign, and the Spanish side will need to be much more disciplined defensively than they were against Lugano. Brighton, meanwhile, have the opportunity to strengthen their position among the competition’s leading contenders.

unity to strengthen their position among the competition’s leading contenders.

Getafe Team News

Getafe will be without Christantus Uche and Juanmi, while Zaid Romero is a doubt after a muscle problem. Dani Carvajal is another notable absence, but not because of injury: he is ineligible for this competition because he joined after the deadline for registering players for the league phase. That leaves Kiko Femenía and Davinchi as options at right-back.

David Soria should start in goal, with Femenía, Djené Dakonam, Jean Ives Valou and Davinchi among the defensive candidates. Nemanja Gudelj and Francho Serrano are options in midfield, while Andrés García and Ramón Terrats could provide support to the forwards. Martín Satriano and Enes Ünal are strong candidates to lead the attack, although Borja Mayoral and Iván Azón are also options. Getafe’s latest team news and predicted lineup suggests Bordalás could make several changes.

Brighton Team News

Brighton have several attacking absentees, including Stefanos Tzimas, Kaoru Mitoma, Evan Ferguson and Zadok Yohanna. Femi Azeez is also unavailable, while Hürzeler confirmed before the match that Ferdi Kadıoğlu and Pascal Struijk will not feature. The Seagulls will therefore have to manage their options carefully, particularly with another Premier League fixture approaching.

Bart Verbruggen is expected to start in goal, with Costinha, Michael Svoboda, Olivier Boscagli and Jaouen Hadjam forming a likely back four. Pascal Groß and Malick Yalcouyé are candidates in midfield, while Matt O’Riley, Jack Hinshelwood and Ibrahim Osman could support Georginio Rutter in attack. Hürzeler is expected to rotate after the demanding run of away fixtures, but the available options still give Brighton plenty of quality.

Probable Lineups

Getafe (4-4-2): Soria; Femenía, Djené, Valou, Mojica; Andrés García, Terrats, Gudelj, Mario Martín; Satriano, Ünal.

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Costinha, Svoboda, Boscagli, Hadjam; Groß, Yalcouyé; O’Riley, Hinshelwood, Osman; Rutter.

How to Watch Getafe vs Brighton Today

Region Broadcaster USA Paramount+ (English) / ViX (Spanish) Canada DAZN UK TNT Sports 2 Spain Movistar Liga de Campeones 2

Kick-off is at 8 p.m. UK / 9 p.m. CET / 3:00pm ET on Thursday, November 5, at the Coliseum in Getafe.