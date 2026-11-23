Vancouver’s 2-0 victory against Salt Lake in Game One of their MLS Cup playoff series underscored the team’s ambition for much of the regular season. The team is here to win and is well placed to finally win a first MLS Cup, having come so close in 2025.

Jesper Sørensen’s team was dominant in the regular season and carried that into its first Round One matchup. Goals from Edier Ocampo and Bruno Caicedo on either side of halftime put the game out of reach, and it could have been more, as the team managed 21 shots across 90 minutes.

Nevertheless, a victory puts Vancouver on the brink of qualifying for the next stage of the competition. A victory on the road on Friday, November 27, will ensure that the Whitecaps advance and will help to cement their status as potential favorites.

Vancouver Looks to Stamp Authority in MLS Cup Playoffs

In the 2-0 victory, there was plenty to like about Vancouver’s attacking play. Caicedo and Emmanuel Sabbi were both dynamic on either flank, as were fullbacks Tate Johnson and Ocampo, who consistently posed a threat.

What will encourage fans even more is that the team still managed to find a way to win despite star striker Brian White having a quiet evening. The 30-year-old, who scored 20 times in the regular season, had just one shot all evening. If he rediscovers his best form, it could put the tie out of reach, potentially before halftime if the Whitecaps start well.

Early goals will also be welcomed by bettors using platforms such as bet365 that run an early payout offer on moneyline markets. Canadian readers who want to know who qualifies and which events are available this week can read how to claim the bet365 Canada bonus code before Vancouver’s second game on Friday, November 27.

However, Sørensen won’t have been happy about how Salt Lake managed to carve open the defense at points in the night. Sergi Solans had chances to make the evening more difficult for the hosts, only for Yohei Takaoka to deny him. Vancouver will need to plug those gaps, particularly if it faces better opposition later in the tournament.

Whitecaps Will Be Looking Beyond Round One

While every club will be concentrating on the opponent in front of it in the draw, Vancouver’s performances throughout the season and the team’s ambition will mean it is keeping one eye on how other contenders for the cup fare in the playoffs.

The Whitecaps are regarded as the Western Conference’s best hope of winning the competition, boasting odds of +450. Dallas is considered their biggest rival in the markets, but Los Toros’ odds of +1000 show how strong Sørensen’s team is in comparison to other teams on its side of the bracket.

What will have encouraged the squad, though, is how Nashville and Inter Miami both performed in their games. The former, regarded as the favorite to win the competition at +300, was defeated by Cincinnati in a 1-0 upset, while Messi and company lost to Columbus 3-0. Those results, more than anything, will have boosted optimism among Whitecaps players that they can beat any team they face in the final, provided they avoid any upsets before then.