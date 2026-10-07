Gilberto Mora’s Agent Breaks Silence Amid Liverpool, Arsenal Transfer Talk

Mexican soccer is in upheaval amid reports that Gilberto Mora, a midfielder for the Xolos de Tijuana, is in the orbit of Premier League and other European giants. At barely 17, the Aztec jewel has drawn global attention for standout performances in Liga MX and the youth ranks, along with call-ups to the tricolor.

Various journalistic leaks and sports media reports have pointed to a supposed formal offer worth more than $50 million to secure his transfer to European soccer. Among the clubs mentioned, Liverpool and Arsenal stand out; the former is an institution with which preliminary contacts were reportedly made to learn the contractual conditions for the young prospect.

Amid the uproar caused by the imminent arrival of his 18th birthday, a key date set by regulation to finalize any international move, his camp’s stance became the central topic of the Aztec transfer market.

Gilberto Mora’s Agent Shuts Down Talk of Liverpool, Arsenal Move

When the newspaper Récord asked her directly about speculation of a closed deal and rumors attributed to sports analysts such as David Faitelson and León Lecanda, Rafaela Pimenta preferred to keep her cards close to her chest. The renowned Brazilian lawyer and head of the One Sarl firm staked out her position bluntly, noting that, as a professional rule, she does not comment on rumors or possible transfers involving her clients.

Pimenta, who took the reins of the representation agency after the death of historic Italian agent Mino Raiola in 2022, declined to confirm or deny the journalistic reports spread by different media outlets. However, sources close to the player’s camp say the project aims to break the historic financial ceilings with which Mexican players are usually valued on the Old Continent.

The agent’s secrecy only fuels Mexican fans’ expectations, at a moment when news portals such as 889 Noticias and various sports tracking platforms agree that the strategy aims to emulate schemes used for world-class stars such as Erling Haaland.

Pimenta’s agency prioritizes not only setting a record fee for Mora’s transfer, but also securing a solid sporting project that guarantees regular minutes on the field. For the midfielder’s representation, the destination club must provide an environment conducive to professional growth, so the signing does not become an unproductive loan or a bench role.

The plan suggests the deal values the Liga MX talent at the same level as South American jewels from Argentina or Brazil, who are often transferred at a young age for multimillion-dollar fees. With the winter transfer window on the horizon and Mora reaching the age of majority next Oct. 14, the coming weeks will be decisive in defining the promising Mexican soccer player’s official direction.