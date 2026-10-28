Hearts vs Rangers Lineup Today: Team News & Predicted Starting XI

The Scottish Premiership title race reaches another important checkpoint on Wednesday as third-placed Hearts host second-placed Rangers at Tynecastle Park. Rangers arrive four points ahead of their hosts and four behind leaders Celtic, meaning a victory would put them seven points clear of Hearts while keeping them within striking distance of the summit. The stakes are high in this Scottish Premiership showdown, with both teams looking to turn strong league campaigns into a genuine challenge for the title.

The visitors come into the game after a convincing 4-0 victory over St Johnstone, while Hearts responded to their bruising 7-1 defeat against Celtic by beating Motherwell 2-0 away from home. Rangers have been more consistent over the past several weeks, but Hearts have won their last two home meetings with the Glasgow club. With injuries affecting both squads, the starting lineups could be particularly important in deciding which side takes the points.

Hearts Team News and Injury Updates

Wouter Vrancken has several absences to manage as Hearts prepare for one of their biggest league fixtures of the season. Blair Spittal, Christian Borchgrevink, Craig Halkett, Harry Milne, Oisin McEntee, Ageu and Tom Renaud are among the players expected to miss out. Defender Stuart Findlay is also a doubt, although Vrancken indicated he could potentially return if he makes sufficient progress. The latest injury report from The Scotsman details the problems facing both teams.

Despite those setbacks, Hearts showed at Motherwell that they still have enough attacking quality to trouble opponents. Cláudio Braga and Calvin Miller scored in the 2-0 win, while James Wilson and Josh McPake offer further options going forward. Hearts have scored 22 goals in 10 league matches, making them one of the division’s most productive attacks. That firepower will be important against a Rangers defense that has conceded only seven league goals this season.

Rangers Team News and Key Absences

Derek McInnes also has significant selection issues, with former Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland and midfielder Cammy Devlin among the players expected to be unavailable. Youssef Chermiti, Daisuke Yokota, José Cifuentes and Ross McCrorie have also been listed among Rangers’ absentees in the latest match previews. Chermiti is facing a lengthy spell out after suffering a serious knee injury, while Yokota has undergone surgery for a groin problem.

Rangers’ recent results suggest they have coped well with their missing players. A 4-0 win over St Johnstone on Saturday featured a brace from Kevin Kelsy, with Ryan Naderi and Tochi Chukwuani also scoring. Naderi has five league goals this season, while Kelsy has added three in six league appearances. Their partnership gives Rangers a potent attacking combination, and both are expected to feature as the visitors look to extend their advantage over Hearts.

Predicted Lineups for Hearts vs Rangers

The official starting XIs have not yet been announced. Based on recent selections and the latest available team news, these are the projected lineups for the 8 p.m. local kickoff. The clubs typically confirm their teams approximately one hour before the match.

Hearts predicted lineup: Reus; Mato, Fagan-Walcott, McCart, Kingsley; Miller, Magnússon, Altena, McPake; Wilson, Braga.

Rangers predicted lineup: Pandur; Sterling, Fernandez, Makhanya, Penrice; Raskin, Neil; Bouanani, Naderi, Kim; Kelsy.

The main question for Hearts is whether their attacking players can exploit a Rangers side that has been difficult to break down during its recent run. For the visitors, Naderi and Kelsy will be central to the plan, particularly against a home defense missing several options. These are predicted teams rather than confirmed selections, so check the clubs’ official channels closer to kickoff for any late changes.

It’s a Tough Match To Predict With So Many Absentees

Rangers have the stronger recent run, but Hearts’ home record and attacking output make this a significant test for the visitors. With a chance to open up a seven-point gap over their hosts, McInnes’ side will be under pressure to deliver. For Hearts, a win would pull them level on points with Rangers and strengthen their own title credentials.

Hearts vs Rangers kicks off at 8 p.m. local time in Scotland (4 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, October 28, at Tynecastle Park in Edinburgh. For fans in the U.S., the match is available on Paramount+ while viewers in the UK can catch all the action on SkySports Football.