Jorge Jesus Claps Back at Cristiano Ronaldo Amid Portugal Feud

The conflict between Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus added a new chapter after the forward published an extensive statement about his departure from Portugal’s training camp; in that vein, the coach was approached by the media as he left his home and responded briefly to the pronouncement of the player who was his at Al Nassr.

“I read the statement, and now, as I do every day, I go to the federation to work, to think about the team and the national team,” Jorge Jesus expressed.

The Portuguese coach avoided delving deeper into Cristiano Ronaldo’s accusations and considered the matter closed: “I have nothing more to say.”

Cristiano Ronaldo Says Jorge Jesus Broke His Word: ‘Unfulfilled Promises’

In his statement, Cristiano Ronaldo affirmed that Jorge Jesus broke his word on two occasions. According to the forward, the coach told him he would play 30 minutes against Norway in Oslo, something that did not happen.

Ronaldo explained that he did a long warm-up, but did not enter the field of play. He also noted that Jorge Jesus promised to offer a sort of apology during a post-match news conference.

“I decided to leave the training camp without waiting for more unfulfilled promises. For me, the truth remains the most important thing in interpersonal relationships. As much as it hurts, I want to be told the truth,” Cristiano wrote.

The forward also affirmed that the consequences of his actions must be determined by the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) and asked that his eventual sanction not be reduced.

“I am not just any player, I am the team captain, and that constitutes an aggravating factor,” he said.

The conflict between Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus occurred during an international break with positive results for Portugal, which achieved four victories against Wales, Norway (on two occasions) and Denmark in the UEFA Nations League.

Regarding his future with Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo said there is still time to address the topic and assured that he will have an opportunity to continue with the national team.

“In this sense, I have heard a lot about farewell matches, about how I need a dignified farewell and about how the Federation wants to give me that opportunity. I learned in life, often going hungry and with nothing to eat, that nobody gives anything for free. I can promise all my followers, and above all, all the Portuguese people, that we will have one or more farewell matches; there will be time for that,” he concluded.