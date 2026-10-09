Jota Celtic Return: O’Neill Gets Timely Boost Before Motherwell

Celtic may be about to welcome back one of their most dangerous attackers at a moment when Martin O’Neill badly needs some good news. Celtic have endured a bit of a difficult spell in the Scottish Premiership developments, but the prospect of a Joao Neves Filipe ‘Jota’ Celtic return has given supporters something to look forward to ahead of Sunday’s trip to Motherwell. O’Neill confirmed Friday that there is “every possibility” the Portuguese winger could be involved at Fir Park.

That is a significant step forward for a player who has not featured competitively since suffering a serious knee injury in April 2025. Jota has spent months working his way back, and the latest update is the clearest indication yet that his comeback is close. It does not guarantee he will play, let alone start, but after such a long absence, even a place on the bench would be a welcome milestone.

Jota Celtic Return Could Give O’Neill a New Attacking Option

Jota’s recovery reached an important stage during the international break when he played 45 minutes in a behind-closed-doors match against Falkirk. O’Neill described the outing as “really good” and suggested the winger could feel like “a new player” joining the squad. The manager’s Friday comments suggest the next step could come in a competitive environment, with Celtic travelling to face Motherwell on Sunday.

The key question is how quickly Jota can make a difference. His direct running, close control and ability to create chances have made him a popular figure with Celtic supporters, but 18 months away from competitive football is a long time. O’Neill will need to balance the temptation to bring back a proven attacking talent with the risk of asking too much of a player who still needs match sharpness.

Celtic Need a Lift After a Difficult Run

The timing could hardly be better. Celtic head into the Motherwell game after three consecutive defeats across domestic cup, league and European competition, leaving O’Neill under pressure to find a response. The international break offered time to regroup, but it did not erase the questions raised by those results. A returning Jota would give the manager another attacking option and a reason for supporters to feel more optimistic.

Still, Celtic cannot expect one player to solve everything. Jota will need time to regain his rhythm, while the team must rediscover its confidence and make better use of the attacking talent already available. His potential return is an encouraging development, but the bigger test is whether Celtic can turn that boost into a stronger performance at Fir Park.

Jota Is Not Celtic’s Only Fitness Concern

There is less encouraging news elsewhere in the squad. Cameron Carter-Vickers has been dealing with a strain, while Yang Hyun-jun is recovering from a hamstring problem. Both were absent from training earlier in the week, leaving O’Neill waiting on further assessments as he prepares his team for Sunday. Their availability could influence his selection as much as Jota’s possible involvement.

There have also been positive signs for other recovering players, with Alistair Johnston and young Callum Osmand making progress in their rehabilitation. But Celtic will not want to rush anyone back simply because the schedule is demanding. With a busy run of fixtures ahead, managing fitness carefully could prove just as important as getting key players back into the squad.

Sunday Could Mark the Next Step in Jota’s Comeback

For now, the Jota Celtic return story comes down to one decision: whether O’Neill believes the winger is ready to be included against Motherwell. His 45 minutes against Falkirk have brought that possibility closer, and the manager’s latest comments give supporters genuine reason to hope. Even limited involvement would represent a major step after such a long and frustrating recovery.

Celtic still have plenty to put right, and Jota’s return will not instantly fix their recent problems. But getting a player of his quality back into contention could provide a timely lift, both on the pitch and around the club. After a difficult run, O’Neill could certainly use one.