Lionel Messi’s Argentina Farewell Sparks Outrage Over Awkward Moment

The light and drone show that opened the post-match tribute to Messi’s farewell with Argentina produced one of the night’s most embarrassing images.

When everyone was looking at the sky, including the 85,000 spectators at the Monumental and Leo himself, the first image projected from the air was the logo and name of one of AFA’s sponsors.

A commercial detail in poor taste by the Argentine federation for such an emotional moment, one that caused perplexity on Messi’s face and major anger among fans, who did not hesitate to whistle from the stands.

Not even on such a significant day was the AFA capable of setting aside its greed to profit from a part of the tribute in which Messi was the absolute focus of attention, no one else.

Lionel Messi Left Perplexed as Sponsor Logo Steals Spotlight at Monumental

For about 10 seconds over the skies of Buenos Aires, the logo shone first, then the name of an insurance brokerage that sponsors the AFA and whose advertising has had a negative effect, leaving Argentina outraged that Messi’s name was tarnished in a unique moment.

Even the insurance company’s social media account had to disable comments on its posts amid a flood of insults, complaints, and protests, as did the AFA.

The Argentina national team also joined the tributes through its official channels. It published an image of the squad during the last training session alongside the phrase “winning team,” in a photograph in which Cristian Romero, Emiliano Martínez and Enzo Fernández appear, among others, alongside Messi.

Messi’s official account accompanied the day and showed, from the early hours, the commemorative shirt the captain wore. The kit featured a special design: the Argentine flag arranged vertically and a golden sun.

On social media, the farewell became one of the main topics of conversation. Fans followed every moment of the day and joined various tributes, including lighting national monuments in light blue and white.

Before the match began, as the anthem played, Messi could not hide his emotion. On the field, the scene also moved Lionel Scaloni, who delivered another of the night’s most emotional moments by breaking into tears during his captain’s farewell.

Argentina defeated Benin 3-0, and Messi once again left his mark: he converted a penalty for what would be his last goal in the national team shirt and also provided two assists to complete a decisive performance.