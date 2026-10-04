Lionel Messi Makes Surprising Move Far From Soccer With Disney

Lionel Messi is ready to conquer a completely different terrain. Disney presented the first official look at Messi and the Giants, the new animated sports fantasy series in which the Argentine player is an executive producer.

Disney presented the first teaser during San Diego Comic-Con Malaga, where it also revealed new details about the story, characters, and musical proposal. The series will arrive globally on Disney+ during 2027, although it does not yet have an exact release date.

But Messi won’t be the protagonist of the adventure. The story follows Leo, a 12-year-old boy who gets trapped in an alternative reality dominated by giants and must find a way to return home.

To do so, he must take part in dangerous, soccer-inspired battles, use powerful spheres, and face legendary giants. His mission will also involve trying to restore the different kingdoms of Iko, a fragmented world.

Unlike other characters, Leo cannot use the special powers that exist in this universe. Therefore, he will have to rely on his true strengths: his skill, teamwork, and determination, concepts closely related to Messi’s sports career.

Argentine actor Milo Burgess-Webb will voice Leo. The preview also lets listeners hear “Vamos, Vamos, Vamos,” the series’ original song performed by Argentine singer Luck Ra.

With giants, powers, and matches turned into authentic battles, Messi and the Giants seeks to transfer the essence of soccer to a fantasy universe. The series will premiere worldwide on Disney+ in 2027, taking Lionel Messi’s name from stadiums to the animated screen.

When Does Lionel Messi Play Again for Argentina?

Messi did not play against Bolivia in Cordoba or against Burkina Faso, but he will play against Benin on Oct. 6, in Argentina’s third and final friendly during this international window.

His presence will transform that match into a completely different occasion. Beyond the friendly nature, it will be the last opportunity to see him defending the colors of a national team with which he built the most important stage of his international career.

As that farewell approaches, Scaloni has an opportunity to start finding answers. The absence of the No. 10 frees up space and responsibility for players who must show whether they are ready to assume greater prominence in the next cycle.

Bolivia will be the first exam of that transition. Then come Burkina Faso and, finally, Benin, when Messi returns one last time. Argentina thus begins to look toward a new generation, although before that it will have one last match reserved to bid farewell to the player who forever changed the history of the Albiceleste.