Liverpool vs. Chelsea Lineup Today: Confirmed Team News & Starting XI

Liverpool host Chelsea at Anfield on Wednesday, October 28, in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

The Reds‘ most recent match in the competition ended in a 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on September 15. Meanwhile, the Blues eliminated Leeds United to reach this stage, winning 6-3 on September 9.

Below is everything you need to know about injuries, suspensions, doubts, and predicted lineups for this match.

Liverpool vs. Chelsea: Team News & Starting Lineups

Both teams head into this matchup with several key absences. Liverpool will miss Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, Giovanni Leoni, and Dominik Szoboszlai with knee, Achilles, muscle, knee, and muscle injuries, respectively.

Florian Wirtz and Víctor Muñoz are doubts for the match with foot and knee injuries, respectively.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will be without Cole Palmer, who is suspended for this match, while João Pedro, Emiliano Martínez, and Reece James are dealing with knee, broken jaw, and knee injuries, respectively. Pep Chavarría, Emanuel Emegha, and Jamie Gittens are also doubts for the match.

Liverpool’s predicted starting XI vs. Chelsea: Mamardashvili; Araujo, Jacquet, Gomez, Kerkez; Nyoni, Mac Allister; Ngumoha, McConnell, Gakpo; Koumas.

Chelsea’s predicted starting XI vs. Liverpool: Penders; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Palestra; Caicedo, Lavia, Barco; Estevao, Welbeck, Rogers.

Liverpool vs. Chelsea: Teams Form & Latest Results

Liverpool head into this match in high spirits, having won four of their last five games. In their most recent outing, they defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 on October 25, following a 4-3 comeback victory over Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League on October 20.

On October 17, they beat Brentford 2-1 after a 6-3 Champions League win over LASK on October 14. Their only defeat during this stretch came on October 11, when they lost 3-0 to Manchester City.

In the Premier League, Alexander Isak is currently Liverpool’s leading scorer with six goals, while Cody Gakpo leads the team in assists with three.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have managed just two wins in their last five matches. In their most recent outing, they lost 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur on October 24 after beating Everton 2-0 on October 17. On October 10, they defeated Bournemouth 5-1, following a heavy 3-0 loss to Brentford on September 18 and a 2-2 draw against Hull City on September 12.

In the Premier League, João Pedro is Chelsea’s leading scorer with five goals, while Pedro and Cole Palmer share the lead in assists with three each.