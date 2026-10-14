Man City vs PSG: How to Watch, Team News, Lineups and Preview

Manchester City welcome back-to-back European champions Paris Saint-Germain to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday for one of the biggest games of the Champions League league phase. City arrive after a commanding 3-0 win over Liverpool in the Premier League. Meanwhile PSG opened their European campaign with a 6-1 victory over Slovan Bratislava. The occasion also carries an extra subplot: former City manager Pep Guardiola is expected to attend, while the club faces renewed scrutiny over its financial case. Here is everything to know about the Champions League showdown, including team news, probable lineups and how to watch.

Man City Team News, Injuries, Updates

City have made a strong start under Enzo Maresca, winning their Champions League opener 2-0 away to Porto before delivering their statement victory over Liverpool. Erling Haaland scored twice in Portugal and remains the obvious focal point of the attack. Jeremy Doku also made a major impact against Liverpool, contributing a goal and an assist after coming off the bench. Phil Foden is expected to start in the attacking midfield role.

Gianluigi Donnarumma is set to face his former club for the first time since leaving PSG. The goalkeeper will be under the spotlight against a side whose attacking quality he knows well, while City’s defense must cope with a front line capable of punishing even brief lapses. Off the pitch, the game is City’s first home fixture since an independent Premier League commission found the club guilty of multiple financial-rule breaches. City deny wrongdoing and are appealing the ruling, but the issue adds another layer to an already high-profile night.

PSG Team News, Injuries, Updates

Luis Enrique’s team made an emphatic start in Europe, beating Slovan Bratislava 6-1, and followed that with a 3-1 domestic win over Le Mans. PSG have rested key players during the early part of the season, but the trip to Manchester is likely to bring a return to a stronger starting XI. Ousmane Dembélé and Nuno Mendes are expected to feature, while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Vitinha will be central to PSG’s attacking and midfield plans.

Senny Mayulu is the notable absentee. PSG confirmed that the young midfielder is receiving treatment for a thigh injury and will be sidelined for the next few weeks. UEFA lists no other PSG players as unavailable or doubtful for Wednesday’s match. That leaves Enrique with plenty of options, including Désiré Doué, who is projected to join Dembélé and Kvaratskhelia in the front three. City will need to limit PSG’s ability to combine quickly in the final third if they are to protect their home advantage.

Man City vs PSG Probable Lineups

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Marc Guéhi, Rúben Dias, Joško Gvardiol; Enzo Fernández, Elliot Anderson; Antoine Semenyo, Phil Foden, Rayan Cherki; Erling Haaland.

Paris Saint-Germain (4-3-3): Safonov; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; João Neves, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Désiré Doué, Ousmane Dembélé, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

These are projected lineups, not confirmed team sheets. This article will be updated when the clubs announce their starting XIs around an hour before kickoff.

How to Watch Man City vs PSG