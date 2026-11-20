Manchester City have spent years fighting the Premier League over alleged financial-rule breaches. Now the dispute has created another problem for the competition: the possibility that two of City’s own sponsors could take legal action against league officials. On Thursday, 18 of the 20 clubs voted to protect the Premier League‘s five board members from personal legal costs if they are sued. City were one of the two clubs that opposed the move.

The decision puts the league’s leadership in a stronger position, but it also creates an unusual situation in which Manchester City could potentially share the financial burden of defending officials against claims brought by its own commercial partners.

Premier League Clubs Vote 18-2 on Manchester City Sponsors’ Legal Costs

The vote took place at a shareholders’ meeting in central London on November 19. The proposal needed support from at least 14 clubs, representing a two-thirds majority, and passed comfortably with 18 votes in favor and only Manchester City and Nottingham Forest against.

The expanded legal indemnity covers Premier League chair Alison Brittain, chief executive Richard Masters and three non-executive directors: Mai Fyfield, Dharmash Mistry and Matthew Ryder. Under the previous arrangements, directors were financially protected when they successfully defended legal claims brought against them. The change extends that protection to potential cases in which they do not win.

The two opposing clubs had different reasons for their votes. Manchester City’s position comes amid the ongoing financial dispute, while Nottingham Forest’s objection was reportedly procedural. Forest felt clubs had not received sufficient information or time to assess the potentially significant financial implications.

The precise arrangements for covering future costs were not fully explained at the meeting. However, the change is intended to protect individual directors from being personally exposed to legal bills arising from their work for the league.

Why Manchester City’s Sponsors Are Considering Legal Action

The situation stems from the independent commission’s September 29 findings against Manchester City. It found the club guilty of serious financial-rule breaches between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons, including the use of what it described as “sham” commercial agreements to disguise owner funding as sponsorship revenue.

The commission found that the schemes artificially inflated revenues and reduced costs by more than £900 million. Within that finding, £830.7 million was attributed to payments from City’s owner, Abu Dhabi United Group, that were presented through sponsorship arrangements.

City have appealed the findings and continue to deny wrongdoing. The question of sanctions remains outstanding, with the independent process still to be completed.

But two of the club’s commercial partners are now considering their own legal options. Etihad Airways, City’s shirt sponsor and stadium-naming partner, said the commission’s findings had created damaging implications for the airline, despite it not being named in the published decision. It said it was seeking legal advice to protect its interests.

Etisalat has gone further in its public criticism, describing the findings relating to the company as “entirely false and defamatory” and confirming it is actively considering legal remedies.

Could Manchester City Help Pay to Defend the Premier League?

That is the particularly awkward possibility created by Thursday’s vote. Manchester City opposed the expanded protection, but the club remains part of the Premier League’s collective structure. If the league faces substantial legal expenses, the financial consequences could extend beyond the officials being protected.

In other words, City could potentially contribute to the costs of defending the Premier League’s leadership against legal action involving City’s own sponsors. The precise allocation of any future expenses has not yet been made clear, so the extent of that exposure remains uncertain.

For now, the vote is another significant development in a case that has already become one of the most consequential disputes in Premier League history. City’s appeal and the eventual sanctions remain unresolved, but the league has made its position clear: its senior officials will have additional protection as the battle continues.