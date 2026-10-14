How Long Can Michael Carrick Really Last at Manchester United?

The Michael Carrick Manchester United future debate has split into two camps, and neither one is wrong. Fabrizio Romano and club insiders insist Carrick still has the backing of the dressing room and the board. Italian reporters insist Antonio Conte is closing in on an agreement to replace him. The truth is probably that both are true at the same time, which is precisely what makes the next four games so fascinating.

The Michael Carrick Manchester United Future

The 2-0 defeat at Atlético Madrid on Tuesday was the fifth game in a row without a win. United conceded inside 53 seconds, lost Leny Yoro to a red card and finished the night looking like a team that has forgotten how to win. It also stretched a run that has left them 13th in the Premier League with just six points from six games — their worst start to a league season since 1986 — and sitting mid-table in the Champions League league phase with three points from two matches.

Carrick’s understanding of the situation is honest enough. “We expected a lot more”, Carrick told reporters on Monday. “I knew there was going to be a period where it became stickier. That’s part of it. It’s a journey. I ⁠understand people thinking it’s a disaster, but that’s not in our mindset. You’ve got to be able to deal with it.”

The dressing room, at least publicly, is still with him. Lisandro Martínez did not point the finger at the coach. He aimed it at the owners for a lack of investment, calling the result a “mirror for the club.” That matters, because players usually only make that kind of speech for a manager they want to keep.

The Conte Noise Is Getting Louder

On the other side sits Antonio Conte. Reports in Italy claim he is “reaching an agreement” with the club, while others say United are “seriously considering” sacking Carrick. Even Romano has acknowledged that Conte turned down Saudi Arabia and Turkey while waiting for the right job in a top European league.

None of this means a deal is done. But it tells you where the conversation is already heading if results do not improve.

The Next Four Games Decide Everything

Now look at the fixture list and ask the question nobody is asking out loud: how many of these games can United realistically win as they are playing right now? Leeds away, then Como away in the Champions League, then Bournemouth at home, then Chelsea away on the final day of October.

The honest answer is perhaps only one if they continue playing the way they are playing. Leeds are a promoted team flying on adrenaline at Elland Road. Como have proven that they are more than just newcomers in the Champions League. Bournemouth at Old Trafford is winnable. Chelsea away is, on current form, a defeat.

That is the uncomfortable math facing the club. If United lose at Elland Road, the pressure will not just be loud. It will be impossible to ignore. A home slip against Bournemouth after a poor trip to Como would leave the board with no good reason not to act before November.

Carrick is a likeable coach who inherited a mess and overachieved last season. That buys patience, but only for so long. At United, “backed for now” has never meant “safe.” Every recent manager has learned that lesson the hard way, and the calendar has just handed Carrick the hardest possible way to prove he is different.