Galatasaray Warn Barcelona: Osimhen Is Ready to Punish the High Line

Galatasaray’s assistant coach Ismael García has confirmed that Victor Osimhen is ready to face Barcelona in the Champions League, and he has issued a pointed Osimhen Barcelona warning: the Nigerian, in his view, is precisely the striker built to exploit Hansi Flick’s high defensive line when the two sides meet at RAMS Park on Tuesday.

The Osimhen Barcelona Warning

The Spanish coach, working under Okan Buruk, did not speak in clichés when asked about Osimhen’s availability. “I’m not going to tell you clichés or lies: he’s ready to play and he’s a completely differential player for us,” García told Diario Sport. “Because of Barcelona’s way of defending, so aggressive and with the defensive line in the middle of the field, Osimhen is the striker who, due to his characteristics, is perfect against that type of defense.”

He went further, adding that he hopes the striker “can do a lot of damage to Barcelona with the way he plays.” García also compared playing Barcelona to “going to the dentist: you know it’s going to hurt, but you have to go and take it as well as possible.” That is a coach telling Barcelona exactly what is coming.

Flick’s System Creates the Danger

Barcelona under Flick play a high press and push their back line almost to the halfway line. That aggressive approach squeezes the pitch and forces errors, but it also leaves space behind the defenders. A striker with pace and physicality can exploit that, and Osimhen has both.

The numbers back up the claim, too. Before the injury, Osimhen had six goals in his first four Süper Lig appearances, a streak that included a brace in the season opener and another in a 4-0 rout of Erzurumspor. Galatasaray also struggled badly without him, managing just one goal in the two league games he missed.

Flick himself has acknowledged the threat. “Galatasaray have a fantastic striker like Osimhen, they really have a great squad,” he told reporters, while also warning his players they will be playing in “the world’s loudest stadium.” It is a striking admission from a coach whose team has won all eight of its La Liga matches and beat Feyenoord 5-1 in its Champions League opener. Perfection, though, has a way of making teams believe they are untouchable, and García’s message is a reminder that the opposite can be true.

Barcelona Arrive Short-Handed

Flick’s side are not at full strength. Raphinha, Andreas Christensen, Frenkie de Jong and Roony Bardghji are all out through injury, with the Brazilian captain ruled out as a precaution after a minor thigh problem suffered on international duty. Losing your captain and top scorer for a Champions League away trip is never ideal timing.

Osimhen returned from his groin injury as a substitute in Friday’s 3-1 win over Kasımpaşa, assisting Mario Lemina’s stoppage-time goal and having a hand in Barış Alper Yılmaz’s 90th-minute winner. Galatasaray’s Champions League campaign began with a 3-1 loss at Sporting CP, so the home crowd will expect a response.

Whether Osimhen starts or comes off the bench, his presence alone forces Barcelona’s defenders to stay aware of the space behind them. They cannot abandon their approach just to mark one man, because that is precisely the trap García is inviting them into. In a competition where fine margins decide results, that threat could prove decisive. Barcelona have been warned.