Portugal’s Jorge Jesus Makes Blunt Admission on Cristiano Ronaldo Retirement

Cristiano Ronaldo’s retirement from the Portugal national team continues to generate reactions within international football.

After the 41-year-old forward announced his farewell to the Portuguese side, national team coach Jorge Jesus broke his silence and said he tried to convince the historic captain to continue representing his country.

In statements to Canal 11, the Portuguese coach explained that he spoke with Cristiano Ronaldo before presenting his first squad list, since he had the forward in his plans.

However, the player himself decided to end his international career after 23 years in Portugal’s colors.

What Did Jorge Jesus Say About Cristiano Ronaldo’s Retirement?

“We had the opportunity to talk about this matter before the first list. I asked him to continue with me,” Jorge Jesus declared, acknowledging that his intention was to keep the forward in the squad. Despite his attempts to convince him, the coach said he could only “respect and accept” the historic goalscorer’s decision.

The coach also paid his respects to Cristiano Ronaldo, whom he previously managed during his time at Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

“He will always be in the hearts of the Portuguese. He is a global reference, an emblem for our youth and a fundamental piece of our national team’s history,” Jesus said about the forward’s legacy.

Cristiano Ronaldo made his farewell official through a video posted on his social media, where he confirmed he would not wear Portugal’s shirt again.

“The time has come to give the number seven shirt back to the national team of all of us. I never considered it mine alone, but for 23 years I assumed the privilege and the enormous responsibility of wearing it,” the forward said in his message.

With his retirement, Cristiano Ronaldo ended an international career that began in August 2003. During that period, the forward played 234 matches and scored 146 goals for Portugal, in addition to winning Euro 2016 and the 2019 and 2025 Nations Leagues, becoming one of the Portuguese side’s main historical references.

The forward’s departure came after several weeks of tension within the Portugal national team. During the match against Norway, played in late September, Jorge Jesus ordered Cristiano Ronaldo to do warm-up exercises but ultimately decided not to give him any playing minutes, highlighting the differences between the two.

Subsequently, the forward left the Portugal camp on Sept. 30 without authorization from the coaching staff. As a result, the Disciplinary Council of the Portuguese Football Federation imposed a 30-day suspension and a 255-euro fine, a sanction that preceded the announcement of his international retirement.