Liverpool vs Arsenal: Anfield Clash Could Deliver Another Painful Blow in Premier League Title Race

Liverpool and Arsenal meet at Anfield on Sunday in a Premier League clash with major implications for the title race. The fifth-placed Reds welcome second-placed Arsenal for a 16:30 GMT kick-off, with six points separating the teams after eight matches.

Arsenal have collected 21 points, level with Manchester City at the top, while Liverpool have 15. A Liverpool victory would cut the gap to three points, while an Arsenal win would strengthen their position at the summit.

Both teams also enter the contest after different results in the Carabao Cup. Liverpool progressed past Chelsea on penalties, but Arsenal suffered a shock elimination against League Two side Fleetwood Town.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Team News and Predicted Lineups

Liverpool have several injury concerns ahead of their Premier League meeting with Arsenal. Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley, Jérémie Frimpong and Giovanni Leoni remain unavailable. Dominik Szoboszlai and Victor Muñoz are also doubtful.

Alisson is expected to start in goal, with Ronald Araujo, Jérémy Jacquet, Virgil van Dijk and Milos Kerkez forming the defence. Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch should occupy the midfield, while Bradley Barcola, Florian Wirtz and Cody Gakpo support Alexander Isak in attack.

Isak remains an important figure in Liverpool’s forward line as the club look to maintain their recent improvement under Andoni Iraola.

Arsenal also have selection concerns. Max Dowman will miss the game through a three-match suspension following his red card against Fleetwood. Noni Madueke is expected to be available despite fitness concerns, while Christos Tzolis has returned to training.

Declan Rice and Riccardo Calafiori trained ahead of the fixture and should feature.

Arsenal’s predicted lineup is David Raya, Jurriën Timber, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhães, Calafiori, Bruno Guimarães, Rice, Martin Ødegaard, Madueke, Viktor Gyökeres and Eberechi Eze.

Arsenal Face Difficult Anfield Test Against Liverpool

Mikel Arteta faces another difficult trip to Anfield. The Arsenal manager has never won at Liverpool’s home ground, and the Gunners have gone 13 Premier League away matches against the Reds without a victory since their 2-0 win in the 2012-13 season.

Recent Liverpool-Arsenal matchups have been closely contested. Liverpool claimed a 1-0 home victory in August 2025, while the return match at the Emirates ended goalless in January.

Across their last five meetings, both clubs have recorded one victory each, alongside two draws.

Arsenal’s defence remains a major strength heading into Sunday’s Premier League fixture. They have conceded only five goals in eight league matches and rank among the competition’s strongest teams for clean sheets and shots faced.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have improved after a slow start to the campaign. Their recent victories against teams that began the day in the top four have provided a boost ahead of the Arsenal showdown.

The midfield battle between Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Rice and Ødegaard could prove important. Liverpool will look to create attacking opportunities through quick transitions, while Arsenal will aim to control possession and dictate the pace.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Prediction, Kick-Off Time and TV Channel

Andy Madley will referee Sunday’s Premier League contest at Anfield.

LiveScore’s prediction points to a 2-2 draw, with both teams expected to find opportunities against each other. Opta’s supercomputer gives Arsenal a 41.8% chance of winning, compared with 32.7% for Liverpool and 25.5% for a draw.

The numbers give Arsenal an advantage, but their poor away record against Liverpool remains a concern for Arteta.

Arsenal will look to put their Carabao Cup disappointment behind them and strengthen their position in the Premier League title race. Liverpool, meanwhile, need three points to reduce the gap and improve their chances of challenging for the title.

Sunday’s meeting offers both clubs an important opportunity as the season develops.

Match: Liverpool vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Venue: Anfield

Kick-off: 16:30 GMT

TV coverage: Sky Sports Main Event (UK)