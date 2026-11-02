Liverpool Boss Says He’ll Tell Star to Dive After Controversial Call

Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal at Anfield produced far more than just a dent in the Premier League standings. The post-match reaction erupted after striker Alexander Isak was denied what looked like a stone-cold penalty in the first half. Facing the media after the final whistle, the Liverpool manager admitted he will now tell star to dive in future matches if that is what it takes for Premier League officials to award obvious fouls.

What Happened in the Penalty Incident

The defining controversy unfolded while Liverpool were already chasing Kai Havertz’s opening goal for Arsenal.

The Incident: As a cross floated into the box, defender Jurriën Timber clearly pulled back Isak’s shirt right in front of goal.

The Player’s Reaction: Rather than going to ground theatrically, Isak stayed on his feet to try to head the ball.

The Referee’s Decision: Play was waved on, and VAR declined to intervene.

The failure to award a spot-kick left the home side stunned, ultimately allowing Arsenal to secure their first league victory at Anfield in 14 years.

“You Have to Dive”: Iraola’s Blunt Admission

Speaking after the match, the Liverpool manager held nothing back regarding how officials reward gamesmanship over honesty.

“That’s the problem we have with the game — because he doesn’t dive and go to the floor. If he goes to the floor, they call the penalty 100%. Should it be like this? No. But it is what it is.” (Independent)

When pressed directly on whether he would instruct his star striker to go down under similar contact in future matches, the manager replied with uncompromising directness: “Yes, definitely.” He lamented that it was a shame managers are forced into this position, but insisted referees leave teams with zero alternative when upright players get ignored.

Broader Frustration and Locker Room Reaction

The post-game debate quickly expanded beyond the manager’s press conference, creating a wider talking point across the league:

Captain’s Outrage: Virgil van Dijk voiced equal frustration, pointing to the array of broadcast technology available. Van Dijk questioned why VAR failed to catch the shirt pull despite having over 50 cameras monitoring the action.

Second Appeal: A later penalty claim involving Cody Gakpo was also turned down, though the coaching staff acknowledged that situation was significantly less clear-cut.

Pundit Commentary: The match also saw criticism elsewhere, with pundits pointing to theatrical reactions in separate physical clashes, highlighting the ongoing hypocrisy in how physical contact is officiated.

What It Means Going Forward

The manager’s candid statement puts the entire officiating system under a spotlight. When an elite striker gets punished for staying honest, managers are left with no choice but to adapt to the reality of the whistle.

While Arsenal leave Merseyside top of the table, Liverpool are left dissecting a game of tight margins — and a squad now explicitly instructed to hit the deck next time a defender grabs a jersey.