Why Isn’t Dominik Szoboszlai Playing Today? Liverpool Injury, Team News

Liverpool is welcoming Arsenal to Anfield on Sunday.

The fog appears to be out, but the stands will be packed as two of the most talented and historic clubs in the English Premier League face off.

Liverpool won’t quite be at full strength, though.

Dominik Szoboszlai wasn’t named to the starting 11.

Why Isn’t Dominik Szoboszlai Playing Today?

Liverpool has held Szoboszlai out of the starting lineup due to injury.

He has worked his way back from a hamstring injury that he sustained when Liverpool played Brentford on Oct. 17.

Szoboszlai has been held out of the last three matches in all competitions, and so his status for the Arsenal match was in doubt all along.

Earlier in the week, Liverpool coach Andoni Iraola said there was “a chance” of Szoboszlai being included in the lineup.

The talented midfielder wasn’t quite able to make that leap for Sunday’s clash with Arsenal, though.

It will force Liverpool to continue to find its set piece inspiration from elsewhere.

Is Dominik Szoboszlai On The Bench?

The good news for Liverpool is that Szoboszlai was named to the bench.

It’s the first time he has been named to the substitutes list since his injury.

That means that Liverpool could choose to bring Szoboszlai on at some point, leaving the looming threat of a set-piece specialist coming into a close game late at Anfield.

Liverpool Team News

One of the players starting in place of Szoboszlai is Trey Nyoni. He starts in the midfield with Alexis Mac Allister.

The attacking midfield three includes Bradley Barcola, Florian Wirtz and Cody Gakpo.

Alexander Isak is up top, as usual.

Who is Trey Nyoni?

Liverpool is handing a start to Trey Nyoni in midfield over the still-recovering Szoboszlai on Sunday, and it’s big news. It’s his first Premier League start.

Nyoni is just 19 years old.

He came up through the youth system at Leicester City, but he then signed with Liverpool in 2023.

Nyoni has made 11 senior appearances for Liverpool and yet to score a goal.

He has also represented England 35 times between the U16 through U20 levels. He is also eligible to play for Zimbabwe through his parents.