Liverpool vs Manchester City Injury News: Two Key Stars Ruled Out Before Anfield Clash

Liverpool face a major selection problem ahead of their Premier League clash with Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday. Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo have both been ruled out after suffering injuries during the international break.

The Liverpool versus Manchester City match begins at 4:30 p.m. BST, with both teams missing important players. Isak suffered a thigh injury while playing for Sweden, while Gakpo picked up an ankle problem during international duty with the Netherlands.

Neither forward recovered in time to join the matchday squad. Manchester City also miss Phil Foden, who will serve the final game of his domestic suspension. However, Erling Haaland is fit and ready to lead City’s attack.

Liverpool Injury News: Isak and Gakpo Miss Man City Clash

Liverpool will be without Isak and Gakpo against Man City after both forwards failed to recover from their injuries. Isak returned early from international duty with a minor thigh problem. The injury is not expected to keep him out long.

Gakpo suffered an ankle injury following a heavy challenge while representing the Netherlands. His history of ankle problems means Liverpool must manage the issue carefully, although the injury is not expected to be long-term.

Liverpool is lacking recognized center-forwards due to absences, and Hugo Ekitike is also out with an Achilles injury. Lewis Koumas could provide an option at center-forward, while Bradley Barcola, Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz offer alternatives across the front line.

Federico Chiesa has returned to training after a back problem and could make the squad, although his lack of competitive minutes makes a starting role unlikely.

Liverpool have received better defensive news. Jeremy Jacquet is fit after a minor hamstring concern and is expected to partner Virgil van Dijk. Alisson Becker is also available, while Ronald Araujo, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong and Kostas Tsimikas provide defensive options.

Midfield options include Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, and Florian Wirtz. Conor Bradley is out due to a knee injury, while Giovanni Leoni is still recovering from his ACL and isn’t yet prepared to face City.

Man City Injury News: Haaland Fit as Foden Serves Suspension

Manchester City will be without Foden for the Liverpool vs Man City match as he serves the final game of a three-match domestic suspension following his red card in last month’s Manchester derby.

However, City have received a major boost with Haaland declared fit to start at Anfield. The Norwegian striker left Norway’s final international match as a precaution after showing signs of fatigue. He has since recovered following a short break and is expected to lead City’s attack.

Antoine Semenyo and Nico O’Reilly remain fitness concerns. Semenyo is dealing with an ankle injury, while O’Reilly withdrew from the England squad due to a muscle issue. Their availability will be evaluated closer to kick-off.

The city has several key players available, such as Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi, Josko Gvardiol, Enzo Fernandez, and Rayan Cherki. Their availability gives the visitors options across defense, midfield and attack despite Foden’s suspension.

Liverpool vs Man City: How Absences Could Affect the Match

The injury updates from Liverpool vs. Man City reveal various challenges facing both teams. Liverpool must find attacking solutions without Isak, Gakpo and Ekitike, leaving greater responsibility on their available forwards and creative midfielders.

City, meanwhile, lose Foden’s creativity but retain Haaland, their main goal threat. The visitors will also need to assess Semenyo and O’Reilly before confirming their final selection.

Liverpool’s defensive and midfield options remain largely available, but their lack of recognized center-forwards could shape their approach. City will look to maintain their attacking threat while managing their remaining fitness concerns.

Both teams enter the Anfield meeting with selection questions to resolve. The final team sheets will confirm how each manager responds to the absences ahead of the 4:30 p.m. BST kick-off.