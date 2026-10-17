Brentford vs Liverpool Lineups Today: Confirmed Starting XI, Team News and Live Updates

Brentford vs Liverpool lineups will be a major talking point ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash at the Gtech Community Stadium, with both teams dealing with injuries and late fitness concerns.

Brentford head into the game unbeaten after six league matches, sitting fourth with 10 points.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are ninth on nine points after a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City last weekend.

Manager Keith Andrews will hope his side can maintain their strong start, while Andoni Iraola faces pressure to get Liverpool back on track.

The Liverpool lineup could change because of concerns surrounding Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo. With several players fighting for fitness, fans will be watching the confirmed Brentford vs Liverpool starting XI closely before kick-off.

Brentford Lineup Today and Team News

Brentford have made an encouraging start to the Premier League season, collecting 10 points from six matches. Their latest result was a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa, but in-game injuries have raised fresh concerns for Andrews.

Kevin Schade and Jannik Schuster both suffered injuries against Villa but have trained this week and face late fitness tests. Mikkel Damsgaard and Nathan Collins are also doubtful, while Josh Dasilva, Antoni Milambo and Kaye Furo remain unavailable.

If Schuster misses out, Sepp van den Berg is expected to partner Kristoffer Ajer in central defense. Dango Ouattara could start on the left if Schade fails to recover, with Jaidon Anthony offering another attacking option. Mathias Jensen is vying for a midfield spot alongside Yehor Yarmolyuk and Vitaly Janelt.

The predicted Brentford lineup is Kelleher; Kayode, van den Berg, Ajer, Lewis-Potter; Yarmolyuk, Janelt; Anthony, Jensen, Ouattara; Thiago.

Liverpool Lineup Today and Team News

Liverpool face several selection questions after their defeat to Manchester City. Dominik Szoboszlai missed the game with a hamstring problem sustained on international duty, while Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo remain concerns after returning early from the international break with thigh and ankle injuries, respectively.

Ryan Gravenberch is suspended after his red card against City, leaving Alexis Mac Allister likely to start in midfield. Trey Nyoni is also in contention, especially if Szoboszlai doesn’t recover in time.

Lewis Koumas is expected to lead the attack if Isak and Gakpo remain unavailable. Florian Wirtz could operate behind the striker, with Bradley Barcola and Victor Munoz providing width. Rio Ngumoha offers another attacking option.

Virgil van Dijk is expected to return after a midweek rest. He could partner Jérémy Jacquet in central defense, with Ronald Araujo at right-back and Milos Kerkez on the left. Alisson Becker is expected to start in goal.

Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni remain unavailable, with Leoni not expected back until after the next international break.

The predicted Liverpool lineup is Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, van Dijk, Kerkez; Nyoni, Mac Allister; Munoz, Wirtz, Barcola; Koumas. If Szoboszlai proves fit, he could replace Nyoni in midfield.

Brentford vs Liverpool Confirmed Lineups and Live Updates

The Brentford vs Liverpool lineups could shape a close contest between two sides with different priorities. Brentford will look to test Liverpool with their physical style and organized defending, while the visitors will seek to create chances with quick attacks going forward.

Van Dijk is expected to captain Liverpool, while former Reds goalkeeper Kelleher will face his old club for Brentford. Both players could have important roles in a match where defensive discipline will matter.

Brentford will hope to protect their unbeaten league record and stay near the top of the table. Liverpool, meanwhile, need a response after their heavy defeat to Manchester City.

Official Brentford vs Liverpool lineups are expected about an hour before kick-off. Late fitness decisions involving Szoboszlai, Isak, Gakpo, Schade and Schuster could still change the starting XI.

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