Liverpool vs Manchester United Today brings one of English soccer’s biggest rivalries into a new chapter, with Mauricio Pochettino taking charge of the Red Devils for the first time. His opening assignment could hardly be tougher: a trip to Anfield to face a Liverpool side looking to strengthen its position near the top of the Premier League.

The match kicks off at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, November 22. Pochettino has had very little time to work with his new players after replacing Michael Carrick, making this a fascinating first test for the former Tottenham and Chelsea manager.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Today: Match Preview

Liverpool enter the weekend in fourth place with 18 points from 10 matches under Andoni Iraola. The Reds have been far more comfortable away from Anfield than at home this season, collecting only five points from their first five league matches on their own ground. Liverpool head into Sunday’s clash after a 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace, but their home form remains a concern.

Manchester United have a much bigger problem. They sit 18th with eight points and have gone eight consecutive Premier League matches without a win. Their 4-4 draw with Aston Villa in their last outing was entertaining, but it did little to ease the pressure that ultimately cost Carrick his job.

Pochettino inherits a team that has struggled defensively and has yet to find consistency. United did win both meetings with Liverpool last season, so the visitors have recent evidence that they can trouble their rivals. But the new manager has had only a handful of training sessions to prepare for this one. How will Pochettino’s early approach change United’s strategy is worthy of a close look.

Liverpool Team News

Iraola has received some welcome injury news. Virgil van Dijk has been declared fit after withdrawing from Netherlands international duty, while Dominik Szoboszlai has trained normally and is available. Ryan Gravenberch and Jeremie Frimpong have also returned to training and are expected to be in contention.

Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni remain unavailable as they continue their recoveries, while Hugo Ekitike is still out with an Achilles injury. Liverpool’s likely attacking combination features Alexander Isak up front, with Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo and Bradley Barcola providing support.

Probable Liverpool lineup (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Araujo, Van Dijk, Jacquet, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Gakpo, Wirtz, Barcola; Isak.

Manchester United Team News

Pochettino will be without several players for his first game. Carlos Baleba, Manuel Ugarte and Benjamin Sesko are expected to miss the trip through injury. Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford remain doubts, while Harry Maguire has returned to training after a fitness problem and will need to be assessed.

Lisandro Martinez is available again after suspension, giving United a boost in central defense. Bruno Fernandes will captain the side, with Bryan Mbeumo expected to lead the attack. The new manager’s biggest challenge may be getting a more reliable defensive performance from a team that conceded four goals against Aston Villa.

Probable Manchester United lineup (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Yoro, Martinez, Maguire, Dalot; Tielemans, Mainoo; Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Today: TV Info

Region Broadcaster USA USA Network (English), Telemundo (Spanish) Canada DAZN, Fubo Sports Network UK SkySports Main Event Australia Stan Sport France Canal+ Foot Germany SkySports Premier League Italy SkySports Arena Spain DAZN, Movistar+ Liga de Campeones

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. UK / 5:30pm CET / 11:30am ET, Sunday, November 22

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool