Why Isn’t Alexander Isak Playing Today? Why Isn’t Cody Gakpo Playing Today?

Liverpool is leaving a lot of firepower outside of its starting 11 when it takes the pitch on Wednesday in UEFA Champions League action.

Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo have both been left out of the starters for the Reds as they play in Turkey against Fenerbahce.

It’s not a total surprise, but it does impact Liverpool’s chances of finishing the chances they can create for themselves.

Why Isn’t Alexander Isak Playing Today?

Isak appears to be missing out on the match simply to rotate the squad.

Liverpool has named the Swedish striker to the substitutes list, which wouldn’t have happened if there was any kind of major injury concern.

Why Isn’t Cody Gakpo Playing Today?

Gakpo is in a similar situation to Isak, seemingly out of the lineup in order to keep the squad fresh.

Just like Isak, Gakpo is on the bench able to be subbed on. That may happen if Liverpool finds itself in a tighter-than-expected match.

Liverpool Champions League Standings

Part of the reason Liverpool can feel comfortable rotating the squad is that the Reds are off to a great start in the Champions League.

They have played three and won three, having scored 12 goals and allowed seven.

Fenerbahce, on the other hand, has played three and lost two while drawing one. They’ve been outscored 9-3 across their first three games of the competition.

When is Liverpool’s Next Game?

Liverpool does play on Sunday after competing in the midweek. They’ll travel to London to take on Crystal Palace.

Liverpool Lineup Today

The Liverpool lineup on Wednesday still has plenty of firepower even without Isak and Gakpo.

Alisson starts in goal, as usual.

Virgil van Dijk wears the captain’s armband in central defense, joined there by Jeremy Jacquet, with Joe Gomez and Kostas Tsimikas lining up at fullback.

The midfield includes Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and the youngster Trey Nyoni. Szoboszlai’s return is notable as he had missed out on a few league matches consecutively due to a hamstring problem.

The attacking force for Liverpool will come from Victor Munoz — also back from injury — as well as Rio Ngumoha and Bradley Barcola.