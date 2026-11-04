Fenerbahce vs Liverpool Today: Champions League Preview, Team News & TV Info

Liverpool put their perfect Champions League record on the line in Istanbul on Wednesday, where a struggling Fenerbahce side will be desperate to deliver a response in front of its home supporters. The Reds have won all three league-phase matches so far, but arrive after a frustrating Premier League defeat to Arsenal. Here’s the latest Liverpool and Champions League news, including team updates, probable lineups and how to watch.

Fenerbahce vs Liverpool Preview

Liverpool have taken maximum points from their opening three European games, beating Atletico Madrid 2-1, LASK 6-3 and Villarreal 4-3. Those results have put Andoni Iraola’s team among the early leaders, although the Reds will want to put Sunday’s 1-0 home defeat to Arsenal behind them quickly.

Fenerbahce have had a much tougher start. Dirk Kuyt’s side have two points from three matches after drawing with Roma and Slavia Prague, with a damaging 6-0 defeat away to Aston Villa in between. Their domestic form has also dipped, with consecutive 2-1 losses to Galatasaray and Goztepe. The Turkish club needs a result, but faces one of the competition’s most dangerous attacks.

The clubs have never met in European competition. Liverpool will be looking to extend their winning run, while Fenerbahce need to turn their home advantage into something tangible.

Fenerbahce Team News

Fenerbahce have significant defensive concerns. Jayden Oosterwolde and Kojo Peprah Oppong are expected to miss out, while Nathan Aké is also a doubt. Marco Asensio is unavailable after undergoing knee surgery. The latest injury and team news points to Milan Škriniar and Archie Brown forming the central defensive partnership.

N’Golo Kanté and Mattéo Guendouzi should provide the midfield platform, with Mason Greenwood, İrfan Can Kahveci and Oğuz Aydın offering support to Romelu Lukaku. Ederson is expected to start in goal. Kuyt will need his experienced players to impose themselves early if Fenerbahce are to unsettle Liverpool.

Liverpool Team News

Ryan Gravenberch is the latest Liverpool absentee after suffering a heel injury. Jeremie Frimpong, Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni and Hugo Ekitiké also remain sidelined, leaving Iraola short of options at right-back and in attack. Federico Chiesa and Wataru Endo are unavailable because they were not included in Liverpool’s Champions League squad.

The club’s 22-man travelling squad includes Dominik Szoboszlai, who could return to the starting lineup, while Trey Nyoni is also in contention after featuring regularly. Kostas Tsimikas may get the nod at left-back, with Ronald Araújo or Joe Gomez on the opposite side. Alexander Isak is a leading option up front, although Lewis Koumas is another possibility.

Probable Lineups

Fenerbahce (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Mert Müldür, Archie Brown, Milan Škriniar, Levent Mercan; N’Golo Kanté, Mattéo Guendouzi; Mason Greenwood, İrfan Can Kahveci, Oğuz Aydın; Romelu Lukaku.

Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Joe Gomez, Jérémy Jacquet, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas; Dominik Szoboszlai, Trey Nyoni; Rio Ngumoha, Florian Wirtz, Bradley Barcola; Alexander Isak.

How to Watch Fenerbahce vs Liverpool Today

Region Broadcaster USA Paramount+ (English) / ViX (Spanish) Canada DAZN UK TNT Sports 1 Australia Stan Sport Turkey TRT 1

Kick-off is at 6:45 p.m. CET / 12:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 4, at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in Istanbul.