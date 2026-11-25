Manchester United travel to Lisbon to face Sporting CP in the UEFA Champions League, and the confirmed starting lineups reveal several key changes from earlier predictions.

Mauricio Pochettino has made adjustments following United’s 4-0 defeat to Liverpool, including changes in defense and attack.

The Sporting vs Man United lineups show Harry Maguire starting in defense, Mason Mount included in the attacking midfield, and Joshua Zirkzee leading the attack.

Matheus Cunha misses the match through suspension, while Benjamin Sesko, Marcus Rashford, Carlos Baleba, and Manuel Ugarte are also unavailable.

Sporting also made changes to their expected team, with Fotis Ioannidis and Issa Doumbia included in the starting XI. Both teams will look to collect important Champions League points in Lisbon.

Sporting vs Man United Lineups Today: Confirmed Starting XI

Manchester United have selected Senne Lammens in goal, with Diogo Dalot, Ayden Heaven, Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro in the back four.

Kobbie Mainoo and Youri Tielemans start in midfield, while Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo provide attacking support behind Bryan Mbeumo.

The confirmed Manchester United lineup is Lammens; Dalot, Heaven, Maguire, Yoro; Mainoo, Tielemans; Mount, Fernandes, Amad; Mbeumo.

Matheus Cunha is unavailable, while Marcus Rashford, Benjamin Sesko, Carlos Baleba and Manuel Ugarte are also listed among the absentees. Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, Noussair Mazraoui and Joshua Zirkzee are among the substitutes.

Sporting vs Man United Team News and Confirmed Lineups

Sporting have named Rui Silva as their starting goalkeeper. Eduardo Quaresma, Gonçalo Inácio and Maximiliano Araújo are among the defenders selected, while Eduardo Felicíssimo also features in the starting team.

The Sporting lineup includes Fotis Ioannidis and Luis Suárez in attack, with Issa Doumbia, Sergi Altimira, Silas Andersen and Geny Catamo also selected.

Sporting’s confirmed starting lineup is Rui Silva; Eduardo Quaresma, Gonçalo Inácio, Maximiliano Araújo; Issa Doumbia, Sergi Altimira, Silas Andersen, Geny Catamo; Eduardo Felicíssimo; Fotis Ioannidis and Luis Suárez.

Rodrigo Zalazar, Ivan Fresneda and João Simões are among Sporting’s substitutes. The Portuguese side’s selection differs from earlier predicted teams, with Ioannidis and Doumbia included in the starting lineup.

Sporting vs Man United Live Updates and Team News

The confirmed Sporting vs Man United lineups show changes from several pre-match predictions, particularly in Manchester United’s defense and attacking positions.

Maguire starts alongside Yoro, while Ayden Heaven is also included in the defensive setup. Mount joins Fernandes and Amad up front, with Mbeumo leading the line.

United will be without Cunha because of suspension, while several injured players remain unavailable. Sporting have also selected a different attacking combination from some earlier forecasts.

The Champions League fixture takes place at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon. Both teams are looking for points in the league phase, and the confirmed starting XI provides the clearest picture of their approach to the match.

The official team sheets have settled the major selection questions surrounding the fixture, including United’s defensive pairing, midfield choices and center-forward selection.