Pulisic Scores Minutes After Signing New Milan Deal in Derby Stunner

Christian Pulisic could hardly have picked a better way to celebrate his new AC Milan contract. Less than 24 hours after committing his future to the club through 2031, the American scored inside four minutes to spark a 3-1 Derby della Madonnina victory over Inter at San Siro. It was a statement win for the Rossoneri in Serie A — and another reminder of how much Pulisic has come to mean to the club.

Pulisic Makes Immediate Impact After Signing New Deal

Milan announced Pulisic’s contract extension on Friday, October 30, keeping him at the club until June 30, 2031. The 28-year-old had already established himself as one of the team’s most important attacking players, and the new agreement removes any immediate uncertainty about his future.

The American wasted no time giving supporters another reason to celebrate. Diego Moreira found space down the right and delivered an inviting cross into the penalty area. Pulisic rose to meet it and guided a header into the net in the fourth minute, giving Milan the perfect start against their biggest rivals.

It was his fourth career goal in the Derby della Madonnina. Pulisic has now scored in four different derby meetings, and Milan have won all four. The timing was particularly striking: the new contract was official on Friday, and by Saturday night he had delivered another memorable moment in the red and black shirt.

Milan Deliver a First-Half Derby Masterclass

Pulisic’s opener was only the beginning. Milan doubled their advantage in the 10th minute when Moreira’s corner created the opportunity for Adrien Rabiot to turn the ball into the net. Inter were suddenly two goals down, although Alessandro Bastoni gave the visitors hope by heading home from a Hakan Çalhanoğlu corner in the 22nd minute.

Moreira had the final say before halftime. The Belgian midfielder, already responsible for setting up Milan’s first two goals, produced a superb free kick in the 43rd minute to restore the two-goal cushion. His performance was outstanding: two assists and a goal in a derby that Milan controlled for long stretches. Inter pushed after the break, but Mike Maignan and the Milan defense held firm to secure the 3-1 win.

The result ended Inter’s unbeaten start to the Serie A season and gave Milan their fourth consecutive derby victory across all competitions. It also extended the Rossoneri’s unbeaten run against their city rivals to eight meetings. Milan moved to 21 points, four behind Inter and Lazio, who remained level on 25.

Pulisic: Milan Feels Like Home

The contract announcement itself offered a glimpse into why Pulisic was so happy to commit his future. Speaking after the extension, he said he was proud to renew because he was “really just in love with this team, this club, everything about it.” He also made clear that he wants to help Milan return to the top and win trophies.

His importance is reflected in the numbers. Since arriving from Chelsea in July 2023, Pulisic has scored 45 goals in 142 appearances for Milan, with the derby opener taking him to that total. He has become a regular source of goals and attacking production, rather than simply an American star attracting attention from supporters across the Atlantic.

After the match, Pulisic was asked about his remarkable record in the derby. His response was simple: “I want to continue scoring goals in the derby, so that way we’ll win!” It was delivered with a smile, but the message was clear. Milan have found a player who enjoys the biggest occasion — and who has just given the club another reason to build its future around him.