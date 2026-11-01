Bayern Munich Hit With Triple Injury Blow After Dortmund Draw

Der Klassiker always delivers drama, but Bayern Munich’s 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund came with a brutally heavy price tag. Beyond dropping points at the top of the table, the Bundesliga leaders watched in dismay as Michael Olise, Ismael Saibari, and Serge Gnabry were all forced off with injuries.

To make matters worse, just three days stand between this chaotic stalemate and a high-stakes Champions League trip to face Atlético Madrid. For a squad already walking a tightrope, the timing couldn’t possibly be worse.

What Happened in the Klassiker

The injury nightmare unfolded in rapid succession at the Allianz Arena.

The Early Blow: Ismael Saibari went down following a heavy collision with Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel in the 24th minute. He was later spotted leaving the stadium on crutches.

The Muscle Problem: Just moments later, Serge Gnabry pulled up clutching his leg. It looked like a classic muscle pull, forcing an immediate substitution.

Late Drama: Michael Olise gritted his teeth and lasted until late in the second half, but he too eventually limped off complaining of discomfort.

After the final whistle, Bayern sporting director Max Eberl didn’t try to sugarcoat the situation, admitting that the injuries to Saibari and Gnabry “look somewhat more serious,” though official medical evaluations were still pending. CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen echoed those concerns, noting that the club couldn’t fully assess the damage quite yet.

A Growing Injury Crisis

This sudden triple-blow hits an already depleted squad. Bayern were already missing key playmakers Luis Díaz and Jamal Musiala, while veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer continues to manage an ongoing foot issue.

Losing three more attacking options in a single afternoon guts their creative depth right before a brutal European away game. Interim coach Aaron Danks, holding down the fort while Vincent Kompany continues his recovery, called the situation a massive challenge and noted that the medical staff face a mountain of work over the next 48 hours.

Stakes Rise Ahead of Atlético Madrid Clash

With a crucial Champions League clash against Atlético looming on Tuesday, the club is facing an anxious wait. Official updates on the severity and recovery timelines for Olise, Saibari, and Gnabry are expected soon.

For a team used to cruising, this sudden wave of Bayern triple injury concern presents a genuine test of squad depth at the absolute worst moment of the season.