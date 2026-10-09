Raphinha Out for Barcelona: Gabriel Jesus Gets His Chance

Barcelona have a problem they could have done without — but Gabriel Jesus has a major opportunity. Hansi Flick confirmed Friday that Raphinha will miss Saturday’s La Liga clash with Getafe and Tuesday’s Champions League trip to Galatasaray after returning from Brazil duty with a muscle issue. The setback is a blow for the league leaders, but it also opens the door for Jesus to make his first start for the club in a La Liga campaign Barcelona have begun in devastating form.

The timing is significant. Barcelona have won all seven of their league games so far, scoring 31 goals, and Raphinha has been central to that explosive start. Yet Flick is refusing to gamble with the Brazilian’s fitness after a season disrupted by injuries. The coach’s decision gives Jesus a chance to show that Barcelona have another reliable attacking option when their captain and leading scorer is unavailable.

Raphinha Out for Barcelona After Brazil Setback

Raphinha felt discomfort in the back of his right thigh during Brazil’s 4-2 friendly win over Australia on September 29. He scored from the penalty spot before being substituted at half-time, and subsequent examinations identified swelling but no serious injury. Flick nevertheless confirmed that the 29-year-old would miss both upcoming matches, citing the three injuries he suffered last season as a reason for caution.

The decision is understandable given the forward’s importance. Raphinha has scored 14 goals in eight appearances this season, including 12 in La Liga. That statistic makes his absence more than a routine selection problem, even if Barcelona have enough attacking talent to cope. Flick’s priority is to avoid turning a minor issue into another prolonged spell on the sidelines.

Gabriel Jesus Ready to Start for Barcelona

Flick has made his thinking clear: Jesus is the leading candidate to step in. The manager praised the Brazilian’s improvement, adaptation to Barcelona’s style and work in training over recent weeks. “That’s the idea, that he can be a starter,” Flick said, adding that Jesus is strong inside the box and ready for the responsibility. It is a significant vote of confidence in a player still working to establish himself in his new surroundings.

Jesus offers a different threat from Raphinha. He can operate centrally, combine with teammates in tight spaces and give Barcelona a more natural presence around the penalty area. The challenge will be translating his promising early substitute appearances into a full performance from the start. With Raphinha unavailable, Jesus has an opportunity to show Flick he can contribute more than occasional goals off the bench.

Barcelona Cannot Afford to Lose Momentum

Barcelona’s perfect league record gives them a cushion, but the schedule is about to become more demanding. Getafe visit the Spotify Camp Nou on Saturday before Barcelona travel to face Galatasaray in Europe on Tuesday. Flick has also confirmed that Frenkie de Jong will not be available, adding another complication to his selection plans. The coach will need to manage his squad carefully as the fixture list intensifies.

Raphinha’s absence puts some of the spotlight on Jesus, but Barcelona’s response will depend on more than one player. Lamine Yamal and the rest of the attack will need to maintain their output while the Brazilian recovers. If Jesus delivers against Getafe, Flick may have gained a useful option for the weeks ahead. For now, the immediate task is straightforward: keep winning without taking unnecessary risks with one of Barcelona’s most important players.