Coventry City vs. Fulham Lineup Today: Confirmed Team News & Starting XI

Coventry City host Fulham at the Coventry Building Society Arena this Saturday, October 24, in Matchday 8 of the 2026-27 Premier League season.

Both teams enter this matchup in difficult situations, with Coventry sitting 18th in the league standings on just six points from seven matches, including two wins and five losses.

Meanwhile, Álvaro Arbeloa’s side sit 19th with five points from seven matches, with one win, two draws, and four losses.

According to recent reports, Arbeloa’s future as head coach depends largely on his team’s result against Coventry.

Here is everything you need to know about injuries, suspensions, doubts, and predicted starting lineups ahead of this matchup.

Coventry City vs. Fulham: Team News & Starting Lineups

Coventry City head into this match with several absences, as Haji Wright, Luke Woolfenden, Josh Eccles, and Aurèle Amenda are dealing with quad, ankle, and calf injuries, respectively.

Fulham will also miss Ryan Sessegnon, who is suspended. No injuries or doubts have been reported ahead of this match.

Coventry City’s predicted starting XI vs. Fulham: Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Pinnock, Dasilva, Grimes, Onyeka; Thomas-Asante, Rudoni, Mason-Clark; Awoniyi.

Fulham’s predicted starting XI vs. Coventry City: Leno; Castagne, Affengruber, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Charles; Bobb, King, Iwobi; Garcia.

Coventry City vs. Fulham: Teams Form & Latest Results

Coventry City have won only two of their last five matches. In their most recent outing, they lost 3-1 to Tottenham Hotspur on October 19 after securing a surprise 4-1 victory over Newcastle United on October 12.

On September 19, they defeated Nottingham Forest 1-0 after losing 3-1 to Aston Villa on September 16. On September 13, they suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Coventry’s leading scorer is currently Jack Rudoni with two goals, while Brandon Thomas-Asante leads the team in assists with two.

Fulham have won two of their last five matches but have suffered only one defeat. In their most recent outing, they returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Hull City on October 17 after losing 2-1 to Ipswich Town on October 10.

On September 20, they earned a valuable 1-1 draw against Manchester United after beating West Ham United 3-2 on September 15. On September 12, they drew 0-0 with Liverpool.

Fulham’s leading Premier League scorer is currently Joshua King with two goals. No outright leader in assists yet, as Sander Berge and Timothy Castagne each have one.