Will Messi Play Tonight? NY Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami Preview

Lionel Messi has crossed the Atlantic for an awards ceremony, with another major football event looming in London just days later. So, will Messi play tonight when Inter Miami visits the New York Red Bulls? The latest reports say yes. Inter Miami’s coach has indicated that Messi will be available for Saturday’s MLS clash, despite the demanding travel schedule surrounding his trip to Spain.

The match carries real significance for both teams. Miami is chasing another strong finish to the regular season, while the Red Bulls are fighting to protect their place in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. With Messi in spectacular form, New York could hardly have picked a more difficult time to face the Herons.

Will Messi Play Tonight Against the New York Red Bulls?

The biggest question ahead of kickoff is whether Messi will be on the field after a whirlwind few days. The Argentine attended the Princess of Asturias Awards for Sport in Oviedo, Spain, on Friday, October 23, before preparing to return to the United States for Inter Miami’s visit to New Jersey.

Inter Miami’s coach has made clear that the trip should not prevent Messi from playing against the Red Bulls. That is the most important update for fans looking to find out whether the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner will feature. While the official starting lineup will provide the final confirmation of whether Messi starts, the latest reporting points toward him being available.

There is another awards question on the horizon. The Ballon d’Or ceremony is scheduled for Monday, October 26, in London, and reports have differed over whether Messi has definitely committed to attending. His decision about that trip is separate from tonight’s match, however. The immediate message from Miami is that the club expects its captain to be involved against New York.

Messi and Inter Miami Arrive in Form

Miami has plenty of reasons to feel confident. The team heads into the match on a three-game winning streak, having beaten Atlanta United 3-1 in its most recent outing. Messi was at the heart of that victory, scoring twice and providing an assist as Inter Miami continued its push toward the postseason.

His numbers this season explain why his availability matters so much. Messi leads MLS with 25 goals and has added 15 assists, giving him 40 goal contributions. He is also chasing a third consecutive MLS MVP award. Even with the playoffs secured, Miami has plenty to play for as it looks to finish the regular season strongly and protect its position near the top of the Eastern Conference.

The Red Bulls, meanwhile, have little room for error. They enter the game after consecutive defeats, including a 2-0 home loss to Toronto FC. New York sits ninth in the Eastern Conference, the final playoff position, and is level on points with Toronto. With other teams close behind, another setback could make the closing stretch of the regular season uncomfortable.

Match Time, Venue and What to Watch

The game takes place at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, with kickoff scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 24. The sides drew 2-2 in their first meeting of the season, so the Red Bulls will hope they can make this rematch just as competitive.

New York’s challenge will be limiting Messi’s influence without allowing Miami’s other attacking threats to take over. Germán Berterame has been productive alongside Messi, while Luis Suárez remains another dangerous option. If the Red Bulls give Messi time and space around the penalty area, stopping him for 90 minutes will be a difficult assignment.

For the hosts, the stakes are straightforward: they need points to strengthen their playoff position. Miami arrives in better form, but the pressure on New York could make this a tense contest, particularly if the Red Bulls can keep the score close into the second half.

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 24

Venue: Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison, New Jersey

Match: New York Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami

How to watch: Apple TV