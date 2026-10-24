Blackburn Rovers vs. Wrexham Lineup Today: Confirmed Team News & Starting XI

Blackburn Rovers host Wrexham at Ewood Park this Saturday, October 24, in Matchday 12 of the Championship.

The home side sit 10th with 15 points from 11 matches: four wins, three draws, and four losses. Wrexham sit 14th with 14 points from 11 matches: three wins, five draws, and three losses.

Here is everything you need to know about injuries, suspensions, doubts, and predicted starting lineups ahead of this matchup.

Blackburn Rovers vs. Wrexham: Team News & Starting Lineups

Ryoya Morishita suffered an ankle injury against West Brom and will therefore be unavailable for the home side in this match.

With Jayden Fevrier a possible replacement, Josh Windass remains sidelined with an ankle injury, while Ben Sheaf and Nathan Broadhead are doubts but are reportedly close to returning to Wrexham’s starting lineup.

Blackburn Rovers’ predicted starting XI vs. Wrexham: Toth; Alebiosu, McLoughlin, Atcheson, Pickering; Montgomery, Morsy; Fevrier, Cantwell, Afolayan; Gudjohnsen.

Wrexham’s predicted starting XI vs. Blackburn Rovers: Patterson; Doyle, Worrall, Hyam; Imray, Whiteman, James, Ekomie; O’Hare; Smith, Moore.

Blackburn Rovers vs. Wrexham: Teams Form & Latest Results

Blackburn Rovers have won three of their last five matches, though they lost their most recent outing. That defeat came on October 17, when they lost 3-2 to West Bromwich Albion, after a 1-0 win over Bristol City on October 13. On October 10, they beat Cardiff City 2-1 after drawing 2-2 with Portsmouth on September 19. On September 12, they defeated Millwall 3-1.

Blackburn’s leading scorer in the Championship is Andri Gudjohnsen with six goals, while Oladapo Afolayan, Ryoya Morishita, and Harry Pickering are joint leaders in assists with two each.

Wrexham, meanwhile, have recorded just two wins in their last five matches. In their most recent outing, they defeated Preston North End 4-1 on October 17 after losing 2-1 to West Bromwich Albion on October 13. On October 10, they drew 1-1 with Derby County after beating Southampton 2-1 on September 19. On September 11, they suffered a heavy 6-0 defeat to West Ham United.

Wrexham’s leading Championship scorer is Kieffer Moore with five goals, while Daniel Imray leads the team in assists with three.