Alexander Volkov Trashes Ciryl Gane’s Performance at UFC 334

UFC heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov trashed Ciryl Gane’s performance against Josh Hokit in the main event of UFC 334.

Gane successfully defended the UFC heavyweight title for the first time against Hokit, but the fight was far closer than most expected it to be, as Hokit showed incredible durability by going 25 minutes with the champion. Still, Gane won the fight on the judges’ scorecards and defended his belt.

However, Volkov, who was sitting front row in the crowd, was far from impressed.

Alexander Volkov Not Impressed by Ciryl Gane

Speaking to Nina Drama after the fight was over, Volkov said that he was not impressed by Gane’s performance against Hokit at UFC 334.

“Hokit did great. (Expletive) fight for Gane. He don’t show his heart. I know they just gave him fight again,” Volkov said.

Alexander Volkov Chasing Trilogy Fight Against Ciryl Gane

Volkov is chasing a trilogy bout against Gane, having lost to the champ twice already in the past. The first time they fought, Volkov lost a clear unanimous decision, but in their rematch, many people thought that Volkov deserved to win that fight, yet he ended up losing a controversial split decision.

Now that Gane has gotten past Hokit, his next fight will likely be a rematch with Alex Pereira if he can get past Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 335 next month. But if Pereira loses that fight, it potentially opens up the chance for Volkov to sneak in and steal the title shot, though UFC president Dana White was not confident that would be the case when reporters asked the UFC bossman about Volkov getting the next title shot after UFC 334.

We’ll see what happens with Volkov, but having won three straight fights and seven of his last eight overall, with his only loss during that stretch being an iffy split decision defeat to Gane, there is no doubt that the Russian is very deserving of fighting for the title in his next fight. But whether or not he actually gets the title shot that he deserves remains to be seen, given that Pereira is fighting Pavlovich next month.