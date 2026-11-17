UFC Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer has, perhaps surprisingly, pushed for a rematch between Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit.

Buffer was given the middle finger by Hokit before his five-round UFC heavyweight title slugfest in the main event of this past Saturday’s UFC 334 card. But despite the rivalry between Hokit and Buffer, the veteran Octagon announcer greatly respects his skills as a fighter, and he wants to see Hokit get a rematch against Gane after losing a close decision to him at UFC 334.

Bruce Buffer Wants Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit Rematch

Speaking to UFC commentator Jon Anik, Buffer revealed that he wants to see a rematch between Gane and Hokit.

“Honestly, I think this is a prime example and I don’t think anybody’s going to argue with me, to give Hokit and Ciryl another rematch. Because honestly, who’s the truly dominant heavyweight that really deserves to step in with Ciryl in three months, four months? This is a money maker. It’s a huge draw,” Buffer said (via Bloody Elbow).

Immediate Rematch Unlikely With Other Contenders

Although Hokit wants a rematch with Gane, and though Buffer and others have called for it as well, Hokit is unlikely to get an immediate title rematch against Gane since there are other contenders who are waiting for their shot at the belt first.

For example, Alexander Volkov has won three straight fights and seven of his last eight overall, and he feels like he deserves to get the next title shot in the UFC’s heaviest weight division. The problem with Volkov is that he has already lost twice to Gane in the past, so a trilogy bout seems like a bit of a tough sell for the UFC right now, even though Volkov has done enough on paper to get a third crack at Gane.

As well, Alex Pereira is fighting Sergei Pavlovich next month at UFC 335, and if Pereira wins that fight, he may very well get the rematch that he craves against Gane. So, with that being said, Hokit may have to wait a bit before he gets the rematch he craves.