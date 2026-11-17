UFC commentator Daniel Cormier was roasted for his commentary during the UFC 334 main event by bantamweight fighter Bryce Mitchell.

The main event of UFC 334 featured a closely contested bout between Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit, which Gane won by unanimous decision.

During the bout, Cormier said he felt confident that Gane was winning the fight, and in the end, he was proven right when the judges sided with the Frenchman. But if you ask Mitchell, Cormier’s commentary during the fight was brutal.

Bryce Mitchell Bashes Daniel Cormier

Taking to his social media, Mitchell posted a video bashing Cormier for his commentary during the UFC 334 main event.

“I don’t care what DC thinks about it because I’m getting tired of DC, in the middle of a fight, insinuating he knows who’s winning. As a commentator, you don’t know who’s winning, and it would be nice to hear DC say, ‘He could be winning – it’s a very close fight.’ But every single round, DC is sitting there saying, ‘Oh, yeah, I know this. Hokit’s losing, Gane’s up.’ I don’t want to hear that (expletive). You’re not a judge. It just makes me mad,” Mitchell said (via MMAjunkie.com).

Bryce Mitchell Confident Josh Hokit Won

In Mitchell’s opinion, Hokit deserved to win the UFC heavyweight title, and he believes that the judges made a mistake.

“Josh Hokit won that fight. I don’t care what nobody says. The forward aggression wins a fight. Maybe Gane landed a little bit more punches, especially in the fifth round, but I gave Hokit (Rounds) 1 through 4. I would also be happy if he was given 2, 3, and 4, but I personally had him winning the first round, too,” Mitchell said.

“It’s just (expletive). That was a clear victory. Hokit is the most exciting heavyweight there has ever been. I’ve never seen a heavyweight fight like that, and then they’re going to rob him of his opportunity to get his championship. He’s a cash cow. If ya’ll want to sell a heavyweight fight, you’ve got to have Josh Hokit in there. After watching Hokit fight, I’m not watching these other guys fight.”