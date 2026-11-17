UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski has high praise for UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane following the UFC 334 main event.

Gane won a close unanimous decision over Josh Hokit in a war that served as the UFC 334 headliner. It was an incredible fight that was the Fight of the Night, earning both men $100,000 each in bonuses.

Afterwards, Volkanovski had high praise for Gane.

Alex Volkanovski Credits Ciryl Gane After UFC 334

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Volkanovski offered high praise for Gane after beating Hokit at UFC 334.

“You’ve got to give credit to Gane for being able to get his composure back and be like, ‘All right, I accept that this is the type of fight it needs to be, and I’m going to just try and do my best while that happens,’ and I believe that’s what won him the fight. “Very fun fight to watch, very weird one. … I thought Gane did enough toward the end,” Volkanovski said (via MMAjunkie.com).

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Alex Volkanovski Shares UFC 334 Scorecard

As for how he scored the bout, Volkanovski had it 48-47 for Gane. In his opinion, the fight was tied 2-2 heading into the last round, and he gave the fifth round to Gane, meaning he scored the bout 48-47 in favor of the champion, who successfully defended the heavyweight title for the first time in his career.

“Very close one – I had it 2–2 going into the last round. You know where you get people coming forward, and people used to score coming forward, like pressure, they used to score it like as a dominant sort of thing. You coming forward scored more than you on the backfoot. I don’t believe that. If someone’s on the backfoot being very effective on the backfoot, you’re coming forward not really knowing what you’re doing, and the guy’s got composure while he’s on the backfoot, I don’t think you should score that. It should go by significant strikes. In Rounds 2 and 3 is where I’m talking about this. Hokit was very aggressively coming forward, just in Gane’s face, and you could see Gane absolutely hating life and just not knowing how to deal with it, sort of freaking out,” Volkanovski said.

“Even though he was still firing, he probably landed more strikes, but weren’t significant at all. Just throwing them while freaking out, and didn’t know what to do. No composure at all while that was happenin. So I look at that as – even though he probably landed more than Hokit, I look at that as Hokit’s pressure being more dominant because it was crumbling Gane. Gane was starting to really hate it, and it was really affecting him. It was getting to him. His strikes were doing nothing, Hokit just kept marching forward, and even though Hokit was landing his own, I look at that as dominant rounds for Hokit. First round, I gave it to Gane even though he didn’t like it – halfway through, you could see he hated that pressure. He was a little more effective with his strikes.”